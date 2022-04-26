Three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver killed as an explosion rips through a van in the southern city of Karachi.

At least four people have been killed, including three Chinese nationals, after an explosion ripped through a van on a university campus in southern Pakistan, officials said.

The source of the blast at the University of Karachi was not immediately known, said university spokesman Mohammad Farooq. It was not immediately clear if the incident was the result of a planted device or a suicide attack.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said security camera footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.

The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. The fourth person to die was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.

Abdul Khaliq, a police official, said an investigation was under way. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.