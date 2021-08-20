At least two killed in suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan

Police say two children killed, three wounded in a bomb attack targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar.

A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan has killed two children and wounded three others, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack.

“Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack,” Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government, told the Reuters news agency.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar at about 7pm (14:00 GMT). Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.

Separatist fighters have waged a long-running armed uprising in Balochistan.

The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed earlier in the month.

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.