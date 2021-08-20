Live
News

At least two killed in suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan

Police say two children killed, three wounded in a bomb attack targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar.

20 Aug 2021

A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan has killed two children and wounded three others, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack.

“Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack,” Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government, told the Reuters news agency.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar at about 7pm (14:00 GMT). Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.

Separatist fighters have waged a long-running armed uprising in Balochistan.

The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed earlier in the month.

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Verdict in trial of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero delayed until September

In this file photo from September 2020, Paul Rusesabagina, centre, speaks with lawyers after his pretrial court session at the Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali, Rwanda [File: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP]

English football reviews rules after Al Jazeera investigation

In Al Jazeera&#39;s The Men Who Sell Football, Christopher Samuelson, an offshore finance expert, sets up a deal for the undercover reporters - posing as agents for a fictitious wealthy Chinese criminal - to buy Derby County FC [Al Jazeera]

Trillions in Afghanistan, US guns in Mexico and banning dowries

United States soldiers assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guide people during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control this week [File: US Marine Corps/Sgt Isaiah Campbell via Reuters]

China firms listed in US pounded as clampdowns hurt confidence

Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Nio Inc erased more than 7 percent each this week, with the dip sending the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index to lose 7.7 percent of its value this week [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Afghanistan airlifts among ‘most difficult’ in history:’ Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

Taliban responsible for massacre of nine Hazara men: Amnesty

Taliban fighters are seen standing along the roadside in Ghazni on August 12, 2021 after taking the city [AFP]

‘No alternative to the Taliban’: Russia’s envoy to Afghanistan

Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021 [File: Shekib Rahmani/AP Photo]