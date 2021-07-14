Chinese nationals among several killed in Pakistan blast: Report

Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan, Reuters reports.

Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, have been killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan, multiple sources told Reuters news agency.

“There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers … in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

Two paramilitary security men with the engineers also died, he said.

More details awaited.