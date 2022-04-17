President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will offer tough resistance ahead of an expected Russian assault in the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises not to give up territory in the east of the country.

Zelenskyy says he discussed Ukraine’s financial stability and plans for post-war reconstruction with the IMF managing director.

Here are the latest updates:

12 mins ago (22:03 GMT)

Russian shelling of Kharkiv ‘deliberate terror’: Zelenskyy

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Russian shelling in the past four days in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s president has said.

On Sunday, five people were killed and 20 were injured when a missile and artillery fire hit the city centre and the Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said earlier.

Al Jazeera was unable to confirm the death toll.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that Russia’s shelling of Kharkiv has been constant.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary civilians,” Zelenskyy said.

52 mins ago (21:23 GMT)

Zelenskyy, IMF managing director discuss ‘post-war reconstruction’

Zelenskyy has said he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine’s financial stability and the country’s post-war reconstruction.

“Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine’s financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful,” he said in a tweet.

Discussed with IMF Managing Director @KGeorgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & 🇺🇦 will continue to be fruitful. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 17, 2022

55 mins ago (21:20 GMT)

Zelenskyy promises tough resistance in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is not willing to give up territory in the eastern part of the country to end the war with Russia and is preparing to offer tough resistance in the face of an expected large-scale offensive in the east of the country.

