Russia’s defence ministry says the missile cruiser sank as it was towed back to port following an explosion and fire.

Russia says its Black Sea warship Moskva has sunk after an explosion and fire, state media reported, after the crew was evacuated.

Ukraine earlier claimed it struck the warship with two missiles.

US President Joe Biden says a decision will be made soon on whether to send a senior official to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign minister calls on Germany to make a quick decision on weapons delivery to Kyiv.

Here are all the latest updates:

4 seconds ago (21:26 GMT)

Zelenskyy tweets after meeting with Macron

In a tweet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held negotiations with France’s President Emmanuel Macron during which they discussed investigation into Russian crimes as well as the negotiations process.

“We appreciate the strong support of France. The negotiation process was also discussed. We strive for peace in Ukraine, in Europe!”

Held negotiations with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. Discussed the investigation of Russian crimes, the resistance of 🇺🇦 people to the invader. We appreciate the strong support of 🇫🇷. The negotiation process was also discussed. We strive for peace in Ukraine, in Europe! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2022

11 mins ago (21:16 GMT)

ICC says war crimes probe should be conducted ‘with some urgency’

Khan said that an investigation into allegations of war crimes will study all the evidence, and must be done “with some urgency”.

“We should do so with the realisation that already, for whatever reason, by whatever means people have died, buildings have been destroyed,” he said.

“I won’t accept from any NGO or even from the Ukrainian government or authorities, even from the prosecutor general, any evidence uncritically. We will review everything to make sure that we have it right and any evidence we review is reliable and is authentic,” he said.

15 mins ago (21:11 GMT)

Ukraine’s prosecutor demands swift war crimes investigation

Ukraine’s Chief Prosecutor has said the country wanted to pursue legal action into alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces.

In a briefing alongside International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, Iryna Venediktova said achieving justice in Ukraine is urgent, even as the war remains ongoing.

“Ukrainians want justice now,” Venediktova, “but we all understand that the process of criminal procedure for starting the collection of all evidence when we are still in the war actually, when we have a huge number of cases, it’s not so fast and it’s not so simple.”

1 hour ago (20:26 GMT)

Russia says flagship missile cruise ship has sunk after fire

Russia’s defence ministry has said the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the country’s Black Sea fleet, sank as it was towed back to port in stormy weather following an explosion and fire, Russian news agencies reported.

The defence ministry had said earlier that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, which Ukraine said was a result of its missile strike.

Russia earlier said the fire aboard the ship, which would typically have 500 sailors on board, forced the entire crew to evacuate.

1 hour ago (20:04 GMT)

Russian legislator and two aides criminally charged in US

A Russian legislator and two aides have been charged with conspiring to violate American sanctions, according to an unsealed indictment that accuses them of pushing a covert Russian propaganda campaign in the US to win support for moves against Ukraine and other countries.

Three conspiracy charges were brought in the indictment in Manhattan federal court against the legislator, Aleksandr Babakov, 59, and two of his staff members — Aleksandr Nikolayevich Vorobev, 52, and Mikhail Alekseyevich Plisyuk, 58.

All three men are based in Russia and remain at large, authorities said. Babakov currently serves as deputy chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislature, federal authorities said in a statement.

1 hour ago (20:00 GMT)

NATO expansion promotes European stability: US official

When asked how Washington views the potential addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO, the US State Department said there was no change in Washington’s position and repeated that “NATO’s open door is an open door”.

“Without speaking to any countries in particular, we would not be concerned that the expansion of a defensive alliance would do anything other than promote stability on the European continent,” spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing.

Russia had earlier warned the two countries against joining the US-led alliance.

2 hours ago (19:55 GMT)

503 civilians killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, governor says

At least 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, the local governor has said.

Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the dead included 24 children.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Read all the updates from Thursday, April 14 here.