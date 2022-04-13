Ukrainian officials say at least four people killed, 10 injured in Russian bombings of eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian officials says at least four people have been killed in the eastern city of Kharkiv in increasing Russian bombings.

Mariupol’s mayor says more than 100,000 people are awaiting evacuation from the city.

US President Joe Biden announces $800m in additional military aid to Ukraine.

Moscow is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions against US legislators and Canadian senators, the Interfax news agency reported.

30 mins ago (22:00 GMT)

US yet to commit to its own genocide probe of Russia

The US has stopped short of promising to launch its own inquiry to determine whether genocide was committed by Russia in Ukraine but said it will support international efforts to hold Russia accountable.

US Department spokesperson Ned Price declined to say whether Biden’s comments reflected the overall position of the US government, but said the president “was speaking to the impression he had garnered from watching the horrific footage that we’ve all seen” from Ukraine.

What we are doing is the most effective means of achieving that ultimate goal of accountability,” Price said.

41 mins ago (21:50 GMT)

‘Time not our friend’: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said some of the systems, like the howitzers and radars, will require additional training for Ukrainian forces not accustomed to using American military equipment.

“We’re aware of the clock and we know time is not our friend,” Kirby said when asked about the speed of deliveries.

51 mins ago (21:40 GMT)

Industrial control system malware discovered: US agencies

Multiple US government agencies have issued a joint alert warning of the discovery of malicious cyber tools created by unnamed advanced threat actors that they said were capable of gaining “full system access” to multiple industrial control systems.

The public alert from the Energy and Homeland Security Departments, the FBI and National Security Agency did not name the actors or offer details on the find. But their private sector cybersecurity partners said the evidence suggests Russia is behind the tools, which were configured to initially target North American energy concerns.

One of the cybersecurity firms involved, Mandiant, said in a report that the tools’ functionality was “consistent with the malware used in Russia’s prior physical attacks.” It called the tools “exceptionally rare and dangerous.”

1 hour ago (21:27 GMT)

Russian gov’t will discuss giving subsidies to airlines, airports: Interfax

The Russian government will discuss giving subsidies to airlines and airports to help them cope with the economic damage caused by western sanctions, Interfax news agency has said.

Airlines will be able to receive compensation for lost revenues stemming from forced flight cancellations while the state will support 11 airports in central and southern Russia, Interfax said. The sanctions have banned the supply of spare parts to Russian airlines, making maintenance more complicated.

1 hour ago (21:18 GMT)

US has additional sanctions it can impose on Russia: White House

The US has a wide variety of additional sanctions that it can impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters.

Psaki said secondary sanctions and the targeting of additional financial firms are among a range of potential sanctions actions remaining that could be aimed at Russia.

2 hours ago (20:47 GMT)

At least 4 killed, 10 injured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, officials say

Four civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in Ukraine’s eastern second city of Kharkiv, local officials said, as Russian forces stepped up their bombing campaign.

“The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties – the worst thing is that children are dying,” Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov later wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four people were killed and 10 wounded by attacks on the city.

2 hours ago (20:26 GMT)

Macron, Scholz steer clear of Biden’s ‘genocide’ claim

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have avoided echoing Biden’s accusation that Russia is carrying out “genocide” against Ukrainians, warning that verbal escalations would not help end the war.

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he believed it was “absolutely right” to describe Russian actions in Ukraine as “genocide”.

“I think it’s absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word ‘genocide’ in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done,” Trudeau told reporters.

2 hours ago (20:20 GMT)

Ukraine war is causing a ‘three dimensional crisis’: UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the war on Ukraine is “supercharging” food, energy and economic crises, which will affect the world’s most vulnerable people.

“The war is supercharging a three-dimensional crisis — food, energy and finance — that is pummeling some of the world’s most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” Guterres said in a speech.

“And all this comes at a time when developing countries are already struggling with a slate of challenges not of their making — the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate resources to finance the recovery in the context of persistent and growing inequalities.”

2 hours ago (20:14 GMT)

Biden administration announces $800m in additional military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has approved $800m in new military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defences against an intensified Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Biden announced the aid after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to coordinate the delivery of the assistance.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

