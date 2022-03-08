Russia says it will provide humanitarian corridors to evacuate Ukrainian civilians after effort in Mariupol fails.

Russia says it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday to evacuate civilians from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Evacuations from southeastern city of Mariupol failed again, a Ukrainian official says, accusing Russia of firing on a humanitarian corridor.

European Commission announces plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year.

US President Joe Biden bans imports of Russian oil and gas, while Britain says it will phase out Russian energy products by year’s end.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for more Western action against Moscow as Russian advance continues.

Here are all the latest updates:

7 mins ago (21:38 GMT)

Ukrainian president’s wife thanks allies for support

Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian president’s wife thanked the country’s allies for their support and urged them to do more to deter Russia.

In an open letter Zelenska said that the Russian invasion amounted to “the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.”

“The most terrifying and devastating of this invasion are the child casualties,” she said, mentioning eight-year-old Alice who died on the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her and Polina from Kyiv, who died in the shelling with her parents.

She also cited 14-year-old Arseniy was hit in the head by wreckage, and could not be saved because an ambulance could not get to him on time because of intense fires.

11 mins ago (21:35 GMT)

Bumble stops service in Russia

Bumble, the dating platform, announced it is discontinuing its service in Russia, joining other companies that have suspended their operations in the country.

The company said it is removing all of its apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.

Bumble said it expects to lose about $2mn in first-quarter revenue as a result.

23 mins ago (21:22 GMT)

FIFA postpones Ukraine’s World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

FIFA postponed Ukraine’s World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the organisation said in a statement.

“Following consultation with UEFA and the four participating member associations in Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, it was unanimously agreed in the spirit of solidarity to accept,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The match between Scotland and Ukraine … will now be postponed to the existing June window, and consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland v Ukraine and Wales v Austria will also be postponed.

37 mins ago (21:08 GMT)

Poland to donate fighter jets to Ukraine

Ukraine has pleaded for more warplanes, and now Poland said it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine’s military.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Poland is ready to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,” it said.

51 mins ago (20:54 GMT)

Russia ready to provide humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, other cities: Tass

Russian forces will stop firing from 10am Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Wednesday and are ready to provide humanitarian corridors so people can leave Kyiv and four other cities, the Tass news agency reported, citing a senior Russian official.

Information about corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol will be sent to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, said Mikhail Mizintsev, who heads the Russian National Defence Control Centre.

Vereshchuk said earlier on Tuesday that authorities had once again not been able to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

53 mins ago (20:52 GMT)

US House set to pass Russia sanctions bill, Pelosi says

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said the chamber is set to pass a Russia sanctions bill later on Tuesday. She said the legislation would support Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports.

“Our bill has three major provisions: it will ban the import of Russian oil & energy products into the U.S., it will take steps to review Russia’s access to the WTO and explore how we can diminish Russia in the global economy & it will reauthorize & strengthen the Magnitsky Act,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

57 mins ago (20:48 GMT)

US Congress edges closer to authorising aid for Ukraine

The US Congress appears to be on the cusp of an agreement that would allocate billions of dollars in emergency aid for Ukraine, among other things.

Sweeping legislation, awaiting final approval from Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, was expected to provide as much as $14bn to help Ukraine respond to Russia’s invasion.

“Republicans and Democrats are very, very close to finalizing the agreement. I expect there will be text released in a few hours,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a midafternoon news conference.

1 hour ago (20:42 GMT)

Blinken holds ‘productive conversation’ on Ukraine with UAE counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he held a “productive conversation” with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“We value the close coordination on Ukraine and a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty,” Blinken, who is currently in Europe, said on Twitter.

The UAE had abstained from a UN Security Council proposal condemning the Russian invasion but voted in favour of a similar resolution in the UN General Assembly last week.

Productive conversation today with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs @ABZayed. We value the close coordination on Ukraine and a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty. The U.S. will continue to bolster strong UAE defenses to deter regional threats. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 8, 2022

1 hour ago (20:40 GMT)

Evacuation from Mariupol fails again, Ukrainian official says

Ukraine has said residents of Mariupol seeking to leave the city along a safe corridor came under Russian fire on Tuesday.

“Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Mariupol have been sheltering under bombardment without water or power as attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes.

1 hour ago (20:37 GMT)

Photos: Residents suffer as Russian forces lay siege to Mariupol

Civilians in the besieged port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine are anxiously waiting for news of evacuation efforts as they struggle to survive in a city where bodies have been left uncollected on the streets.

An estimated 200,000 people – nearly half the population of about 430,000 – hope to flee the city.

See the pictures here.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Read all the updates from Tuesday, March 8, here.