In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Russian bombing destroys hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Ukrainian officials say 17 wounded as Russian air strike hits a children’s hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol.

A car burns at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol,
A car burns inside the yard of the hospital in Mariupol, southern Ukraine. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Mar 2022

A Russian air strike has devastated a children’s hospital with a maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol and wounded at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said, amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.

Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, mangled cars burned, and a blast crater extended at least two storeys deep.

“Today Russia committed a huge crime,” said Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the wreckage. “It is a war crime without any justification.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” and called the strike an “atrocity”. Video shared by Zelenskyy showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal.

“There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held “to account for his terrible crimes”.

A maternity hospital hit by shelling in Mariupol.
A woman outside the hospital in Mariupol. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A man carries his child away from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol
A man carries his child away from the hospital in the besieged port city. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Ukrainian soldiers and emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital
Ukrainian soldiers and emergency employees at the site of the shelling, in the huge crater made by the blast. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as an "atrocity" and called again for a no-fly zone to be imposed over his country. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariup
At least 17 people were wounded in the attack. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A medical worker walks inside of the damaged by shelling maternity
A medical worker clears debris inside of the hospital. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Ukrainian servicemen work inside of the damaged by shelling
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack, saying: "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless." [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Smoke rise after shelling in Mariupol
Smoke rise after shelling in Mariupol. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]