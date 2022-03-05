Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 10

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its tenth day, we take a look at the major developments.

These are the key events so far from Saturday, March 5.

Russia continues broad offensive in Ukraine

Russian troops are continuing a broad offensive in Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Russia to allow a humanitarian corridor

Russia will allow a humanitarian corridor from 10am Moscow time, the defence ministry has said. The corridor will be opened for residents of Ukraine’s Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The city of Mariupol has no water, heating

The eastern Black Sea port is without water and heating, and food is scarce, its mayor said, appealing for military help. “We are simply being destroyed.”

The city of Chernihiv comes under bombardment

A large explosion has lit up the night sky in Chernihiv, as Russia continues to press on with its assault on the strategic Ukrainian city that lies 143km (88 miles) from the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine still has most of its warplanes

Ukraine has retained a “significant majority” of its military aircraft, a United States defence official said.

Bread prices to be forced up by war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest wheat growers, will drive up the price of bread, eroding food security for millions of people, the World Food Programme has said.

Russian gas flows to Europe continue unchanged

Russian state gas company Gazprom is shipping natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in the same volume of 109.5 million cubic metres per day as on Friday, the state-owned RIA news agency cited Ukraine’s pipeline operator company as saying.

Sanctions

Singapore is sanctioning four Russian banks and banning exports of electronics, computers and military items.

US weighs cutting Russian oil imports

Joe Biden’s administration is considering cutting US imports of Russian oil and ways to minimise the effect on global supplies and consumers.

Bans on media

Russia has blocked Facebook and some other websites and passed a law that allows Moscow to imprison journalists for spreading information that goes against the government’s position, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg, CNN, CBC and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country.

PayPal shuts down its services in Russia

Payments company PayPal has shut down its services in Russia, citing “the current circumstances,” joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after the invasion of Ukraine.

