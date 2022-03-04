Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from March 4

We take a look at the major developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These are the key events so far from Friday, March 4.

Nuclear power plant fire

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest. A fire that broke out at the complex in the southeastern city of Enerhodar when it came under attack from Russian forces in the early hours of Friday has now been extinguished.

Media blackout

Russian internet users struggle to access Facebook and news websites Meduza, Deutsche Welle, and the BBC’s Russian-language service.

UK says Mariupol under Ukrainian control

The key port city of Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but has been encircled by Russian forces, according to the United Kingdom’s defence ministry.

33 killed in the northern city

Thirty-three people die after Russian forces hit residential areas and schools in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the local governor says.

Lukoil calls for halt

Sanctioned Russian oil giant Lukoil calls for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, one of the first major domestic firms to speak out against Moscow’s invasion.

Google pulls ads in Russia

Google says it has stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers its search engine, YouTube and outside publishing partners.

‘Junk’ rating

Credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s give Russian sovereign debt a “junk” rating.

China-led development bank halts business in Russia

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank says it has put all activities related to Russia and Belarus on hold in light of “the evolving economic and financial situation”.

Asian markets dip

Asian shares sank to a 16-month low and oil prices continued to climb, as the reports of the fire at Zaporizhzhia power plant shook markets in the region.