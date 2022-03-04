As war continues, Kyiv and Moscow trade accusations at UN over attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

US is “committed to helping Ukraine defend itself”, President Joe Biden says.

US envoy to UN condemns Russia’s seizure of the largest nuclear power station in Europe, calling attack “reckless” and “dangerous”.

Ukrainian officials say attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant killed “several” people.

Moscow denies attacking the site, blaming a fire that broke out there early Friday on Ukrainian “saboteurs”.

NATO rejects Ukrainian calls to establish a “no-fly zone” amid Russian attacks.

More than 1.2 million people flee Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to UN.

Russia says it is blocking access to Facebook, citing restrictions on Russian media.

52 seconds ago (21:51 GMT)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls for action against ‘nuclear terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated remarks made earlier by the country’s UN envoy, who accused Moscow of “nuclear terrorism” after a fire broke out at a training facility near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“Nuclear terrorism requires decisive action in response,” Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post.

He added: “At the #UN Security Council meeting, we called for closing the sky over 🇺🇦 and launching an operation to maintain peace and security. The goal is to save hazardous facilities. The world must not watch, but help!”

5 mins ago (21:46 GMT)

Canada’s CBC temporarily suspends reporting from the ground in Russia

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has said it had temporarily suspended its reporting from the ground in Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.

“The CBC is very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalise independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia,” it said in a statement posted online.

42 mins ago (21:10 GMT)

Russia blocking access to Facebook

Russia’s communications regulator says it is blocking Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said on Friday there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

The company this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

49 mins ago (21:02 GMT)

US ‘committed to helping Ukraine defend itself’, Biden says

US President Joe Biden called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an attack “global peace and stability”.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, Biden added: “We’re committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and support the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people.”

1 hour ago (20:50 GMT)

Russia, Ukraine trade barbs at UN over Zaporizhzhia incident

Western and Ukrainian diplomats have accused Russia of recklessly endangering global safety after a fire broke out at a training facility near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – charges that Moscow dismissed as “lies”.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Kyiv’s envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Moscow of “nuclear terrorism” over the incident, saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an attack on “humanity”.

Moscow’s envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, however, dismissed reports that Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia plant as “lies” and “disinformation”.

1 hour ago (20:46 GMT)

G7 ministers call on Russia to stop attacks near nuclear plants

The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US released a joint statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling on Moscow to end its “aggression” and immediately withdraw its forces.

“We urge Russia to stop its attacks especially in the direct vicinity of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants,” the statement said.

“Any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of international law. We support the initiative of IAEA Director General Grossi announced today for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to ensure the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.”

