UN calls for ‘unhindered’ humanitarian access in Ukraine

All parties must allow desperately needed aid to reach Ukrainians, top UN official Joyce Msuya tells Security Council.

Moscow says it will “fundamentally cut back” offensive operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv in order to boost “trust” in talks with Ukraine.

Pentagon says Russia is repositioning, not withdrawing, troops around the Ukrainian capital.

US President Joe Biden says the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens the “rules-based international order”.

Russia’s envoy to the UN accuses the West of fuelling the conflict by sending weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says peace talks sent positive signals, but Kyiv will not reduce “defensive efforts”.

WFP says Ukraine is going from being “breadbasket of the world” to being on the “breadline”.

7 mins ago (21:34 GMT)

US troops ‘liaising’ with Ukrainian forces, Pentagon says

The Pentagon has clarified that US troops in Poland were “liaising” with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but were not training “in the classic sense” following remarks from Biden on the matter.

“It’s not training in the classic sense that many people think of training. I would just say it’s liaising,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Biden said that while in Poland last week, he talked to US troops who were helping “train” Ukrainian forces.

26 mins ago (21:16 GMT)

Zelenskyy says Russia talks gave ‘positive’ signals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the signals from peace talks with Russia as positive, but he expressed caution about Moscow’s promise to sharply curtail military action in some areas.

“We can say the signals we are receiving from the talks are positive but they do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells,” he said, adding that Ukraine could only trust a concrete result from the talks.

“The Russian army still has significant potential to continue attacks against our state,” He said. “Therefore we are not reducing our defensive efforts.”

39 mins ago (21:02 GMT)

WFP warns of ‘devastation’ to global aid efforts

The executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the crisis in Ukraine, a major food producer, will have disastrous humanitarian consequences around the world, especially in places already suffering food shortages, like Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

David Beasley said the world was already grappling with increased food and transportation prices – issues that will get worse as Ukraine goes from being “the breadbasket of the world” to being on “the breadline”.

“Fifty percent of the grain that we buy comes from Ukraine,” Beasley told the UN Security Council. “We feed 125 million people, before Ukraine ever happened. And so, you can only assume the devastation that this is going to have on our operations alone.”

53 mins ago (20:49 GMT)

Russia accuses West of escalating the war by arming Ukraine

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, has accused the West of escalating the conflict in Ukraine by supplying what he called the “Kyiv regime” with weapons.

Nebenzya also rejected US assertions that the invasion of Ukraine was a “war of choice”, saying that the West was trying to create an “anti-Russia state” in Ukraine.

55 mins ago (20:46 GMT)

UN calls for ‘unhindered’ humanitarian access in Ukraine

Joyce Msuya, UN assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, has said aid convoys are planned for Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, but warring parties must ensure “unhindered” humanitarian access in the country.

“Civilians in Ukraine desperately need this assistance and protection,” Msuya told a UN Security Council meeting.

“But to do that, all parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to help civilians in their homes and those on the road in Ukraine, and to allow those civilians who want to leave to get out.”

56 mins ago (20:45 GMT)

Pentagon says Russia repositioning, not withdrawing, troops around Kyiv

Russia has started moving small numbers of troops away from positions around Kyiv, the Pentagon has said, adding it was more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war.

“Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yes, we think so. Small numbers,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a news briefing.

“But we believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over.”

1 hour ago (20:33 GMT)

Ukraine war threatens ‘rules-based international order’: Biden

US President Joe Biden has warned that the war in Ukraine threatens the “rules-based international order”, including in the Asia-Pacific region, where Washington is locked in growing competition with Beijing.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside the prime minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, Biden said “all nations” have a right to territorial integrity and sovereignty regardless of their size or population.

“It’s clear that Putin’s war is unacceptable to nations in every region in the world – not just in Europe but in every region of the world,” Biden told reporters. “It’s an attack on the core international principles that underpin peace and security and prosperity everywhere.”

