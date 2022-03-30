Russia’s siege on Mariupol and the people left behind

The siege of Mariupol may be remembered as the bloodiest battle in this war between Russia and Ukraine. Thousands are reported dead and Ukrainian officials say 90 percent of the city is destroyed.

It is without power, water, gas, internet and cell service and the mayor has said 160,000 people are still stuck there trying to survive. We hear about what happened to Mariupol from two people who were lucky enough to make it out alive.

In this episode:

Olga Pikula, Deputy at Mariupol City Council

Maryna Holovnova, Mariupol Tour Guide

