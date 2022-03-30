Podcast, The Take
News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia’s siege on Mariupol and the people left behind

Local residents sit on a bench near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Local residents sit on a bench near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
Published On 30 Mar 2022

The siege of Mariupol may be remembered as the bloodiest battle in this war between Russia and Ukraine. Thousands are reported dead and Ukrainian officials say 90 percent of the city is destroyed.

It is without power, water, gas, internet and cell service and the mayor has said 160,000 people are still stuck there trying to survive. We hear about what happened to Mariupol from two people who were lucky enough to make it out alive.

 

In this episode:

Olga Pikula, Deputy at Mariupol City Council

Maryna Holovnova, Mariupol Tour Guide

 

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera