Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events, day 33

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 33rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

These are the key events so far on Monday, March 28. Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

After failing to take over the whole country, Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said.

Luhansk, a Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region, says it may hold a referendum on joining Russia, drawing a warning from Kyiv that any such vote would have no legal basis and trigger a strong international response.

Russia continues its “full-scale armed aggression”, while Ukrainian forces have repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine’s army has said.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says Russian forces were “militarising” an exclusion zone around the occupied Chernobyl power station.



Diplomacy

The next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will be in Turkey on March 28-30, a Ukrainian negotiator said on social media.

Top American officials said the US does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, ramping up efforts to clarify President Biden’s statement that President Putin “cannot remain in power”.

French President Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, following Biden’s remarks.

Germany’s decision to become more energy independent means it will have to accept higher energy costs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says.

Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence at Sunday’s Oscars gala in support of the people of Ukraine.

Refugees

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 3,821,049 Ukrainians have fled the country – an increase of 48,450 from the previous day.

ICRC denies aiding forced evacuations

The International Committee of the Red Cross denies accusations it helped with forced evacuations of Ukrainians to Russia.

Energy

China’s state-run Sinopec Group has suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, according to the Reuters news agency.

