Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 32

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 32nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

These are the key events so far on Sunday, March 27. Get the latest updates here.

Fighting/diplomacy

Russia has criticised US President Joe Biden’s remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power.

The White House has tried to downplay the comment saying it was not a call for regime change.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded that the West provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles.

Four missiles hit Lviv just 60km (37 miles) from the Polish border.

Russian forces have taken Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, an official said.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown chairing a meeting, the first time he has publicly been seen speaking for more than two weeks.

Ukrainian troops are launching counterattacks against Russian forces in some areas around the capital, Kyiv

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says UK sanctions against Russia could be lifted if Moscow commits to a full ceasefire and withdraws its troops.



Civilians/refugees

More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a month ago, the UN says.

Around 90 percent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are internally displaced.

Ukraine asked the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimise Moscow’s “humanitarian corridors” and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainians.

Chernihiv has 44 severely wounded people, including three children, who could not be evacuated for treatment since the northern city has been cut off by Russian forces, the mayor said.

Energy/markets/business

Zelenskyy urged energy-producing countries to boost output so Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to “blackmail” other nations.

