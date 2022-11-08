Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 258
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 258th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, November 8.
Fighting
- Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war’s most important battles.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Donetsk region in the east remained the “epicentre” of fighting, with hundreds of Russians being killed every day.
- Ukraine has received its first delivery of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and Apside air defence systems, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
- North Korea said it never had arms dealings with Russia and had no plans to do so; its state media reported after the United States said North Korea appeared to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war.
- Putin said that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now fighting with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.
- Russia’s defence ministry took the rare step of denying allegations that a naval infantry unit had suffered disastrous losses of men and equipment in a futile offensive in eastern Ukraine.
- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree applying “special economic measures” to 74 companies engaged in arms production.
Diplomacy
- Zelenskyy said it was vital to force Russia to participate in “genuine” peace talks, describing it as a destabilising force on a range of issues, including climate change.
- A senior adviser to Zelenskyy said Ukraine had never refused to negotiate with Russia and was ready for talks with its future leader but not with President Vladimir Putin.
- However, the Ukrainian president has put conditions on talks, calling on Moscow to comply with the UN Charter and pay compensation for losses caused by the ongoing war.
Economy
- Three top Ukrainian officials confirmed that the shares of five strategic companies had been taken over by the defence ministry under wartime laws.
- The decision was taken at a top security meeting on Saturday and came into force the next day, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing.
