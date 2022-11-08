Live updates,

Live: Ukraine says Russia must be forced to hold ‘genuine’ talks

The Ukrainian president calls Russia a destabilising force on a range of issues as he calls for ‘genuine’ peace talks.

Firefighters work at the scene of a damaged residential building after Russian shelling in the liberated Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
By Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 8 Nov 2022
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is vital to force Russia to participate in “genuine” peace talks, describing it as a destabilising force on a range of issues, including climate change.
  • Ukraine accuses Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting.