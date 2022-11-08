Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Ukraine says Russia must be forced to hold ‘genuine’ talks
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is vital to force Russia to participate in “genuine” peace talks, describing it as a destabilising force on a range of issues, including climate change.
- Ukraine accuses Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting.