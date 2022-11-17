Fire breaks out in Gaza residential building, killing 21 people

A fire erupted during birthday celebrations in a home in Jabalia, spreading quickly through a three-storey building.

At least 21 people have been killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in the densely-populated Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed, reporting from Gaza, said the fire was believed to be caused by a gas leak during a birthday celebration inside an apartment on Thursday.

“When candles were lit up, a fire quickly erupted and an explosion took place,” she said.

The civil defence services in the city are not adequately equipped to tackle such emergencies effectively, Al Jazeera’s ElSayed said.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry said an initial investigation revealed that large amounts of gasoline had been stored at the site, fueling the blaze that quickly engulfed the building.

It took fire fighters more than an hour to get control of the massive flames that burst through the top floor of a four-story residential building. Witnesses said they could hear screaming but could not help those trapped inside because of the intensity of the fire.

The search continues for several people who remain missing.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called it a national tragedy and said there would be a day of mourning.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement that the Palestinian Authority urged Israel to open the Erez crossing with Gaza to transport serious cases in order to treat them outside the besieged enclave if necessary.

Gaza, home to nearly 2 million people, have been under an air, sea and land blockade imposed by Israel since 2007.

“The President gave instructions to provide all forms of medical and other assistance urgently,” al-Sheikh said on Twitter.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations’ Middle East peace envoy expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the families of those who died in the incident, in a post on Twitter.