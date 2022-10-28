N Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, S Korea says

Latest missile launch comes four days after North Korea and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast.

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

“North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

No other details, including the projectile’s flight range, were immediately available.

The launch comes four days after North Korea and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid heightened military tension, and amid warnings Norther Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be close to conducting another nuclear test.

On Wednesday, the United States, South Korea and Japan warned that an “unparalleled” response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh test of a nuclear weapon.

More to follow…