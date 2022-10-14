Mine explosion in northern Turkey kills two, traps nearly 50

Twenty people also injured after an unexplained blast hundreds of metres below ground tore through a mine in Amasya.

An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey’s northern Bartin province has killed two people and injured 20, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said, after local media reported that 49 were trapped.

The cause of the explosion on Friday was unknown, Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said, retracting an earlier statement the explosion was caused by a transformer.

Media reports said that the explosion could have been caused by firedamp, a name for flammable gas in coal mines.

“According to current information, two citizens died and we have 20 wounded in the explosion that occurred in a coal mine in Bartin,” Koca said on Twitter.

The explosion occurred 300 metres (985 feet) below the entrance of the mine at around 15:15 GMT, the Bartin governor’s office said.

Separately, state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan as saying 44 people were trapped 300 metres (984 feet) below the entrance of the mine, and five more were trapped 350 metres (1,150 feet) below the entrance.

Television images showed hundreds of people, some with tears in their eyes, congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in the Black Sea town of Amasra.

Amasra’s mayor, Recai Cakir, told HaberTurk television channel that there were 87 workers inside the mine at the time of the blast.

At least 14 were either rescued or came out of the mine on their own, Cakir said. Two of them were injured.

Earlier, Turkey’s Maden-Is mining workers’ union attributed the blast to a build-up of methane gas, but other officials said it was premature to draw conclusions about the cause of the accident.

In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.