First international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Qatar Airways flies passengers on first commercial international plane out of Kabul airport since US withdrawal in August.

The first international commercial plane has departed Kabul airport since Western countries finished evacuations from Afghanistan 10 days ago, with a top Qatari official saying the the airport is “fully up and running”.

The airport is “about 90 per cent ready for operations but its re-opening is planned gradually, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, said on Thursday speaking from the tarmac.

“This is a historic day in the history of Afghanistan as Kabul Airport is fully operational. We have been faced by huge challenges… but we can now say that the airport is fit for navigation,” he said.

A Qatar Airways plane landed on Thursday carrying aid and left with passengers.

Qatari and Turkish technical teams have helped restore operations at the airport, which was damaged during the chaotic evacuations of tens of thousands of people to meet the US troop withdrawal deadline of August 31.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid thanked Qatar for its assistance in making the airport operational and for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

“In the very near future, the airport will be ready for all sorts of flights including commercial flights,” he said standing beside Qatari officials at the airport tarmac.

Passenger flight

Another Qatari official speaking to journalists earlier said that the flight would leave Kabul on Thursday as a regular flight and not an evacuation plane.

Al-Qahtani said the Qatar Airways plane would be the first international commercial flight from Kabul airport since American forces left at the end of August.

On the plane, that had earlier ferried humanitarian aid to the country, a large group of foreigners were due to depart, after Qatari officials said that Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities would allow between 100 and 150 Westerners, including Americans, to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours.

“Call it what you want, a charter or a commercial flight, everyone has tickets and boarding passes,” al-Qahtani said from the tarmac, adding that another flight would take off on Friday. “Hopefully, life is becoming normal in Afghanistan.”

Another Qatari official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement, provided the number of Westerners expected on board.

The departure of a large group of Americans, a first since the US withdrawal, would also signal that US officials have come to an arrangement with the new Taliban rulers.

In recent days, there had been a stand-off between the Taliban and organisers of several charter planes who had hoped to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans from an airport in the northern town of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Taliban have said they would let passengers with valid travel documents leave, but that many of those at the airport in northern Afghanistan did not have such papers.

Following the evacuation of over 100,000 people from the country in the wake of the troop withdrawal, extensive damage at Kabul airport raised questions over how soon the transport hub could resume for commercial flights.

Technical experts from Qatar and Turkey have been working to restore operations.