Germany’s centre-left takes lead in end-of-era election

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have edged into the lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in national elections, according to projected results, as its leader Olaf Scholz claimed a “clear mandate” for the party to form the government for the first time since 2005.

The SPD was on track for 26.0 percent of the vote, ahead of 24.5 percent for Merkel’s CDU/CSU conservatives, according to a Sunday projection by broadcaster ZDF. The showing was the worst by the CDU in 70 years.

With neither main group commanding a majority, and both reluctant to repeat their awkward “grand coalition” of the past four years, the most likely outcome of the vote is a three-way coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats led by either the SPD or the CDU/CSU.

Negotiations could take months, and the SPD is likely to be given the first chance to form a government.

“We are ahead in all the surveys now,” Scholz, the SDP’s chancellor candidate and the outgoing vice chancellor and finance minister, said in a roundtable discussion with other candidates after the vote.

“It is an encouraging message and a clear mandate to make sure that we get a good, pragmatic government for Germany,” he added after earlier addressing jubilant SPD supporters.

Olaf Scholz, SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the party headquarters in Berlin [Michael Sohn/AP Photo]

Members and supporters of the Green Party (Die Gruenen) at a party event following he close of polling stations in Sunday’s election. The party looks on track to be the third largest in the Bundestag [Matthias Schrader/AP Photo]

The Greens, who made their first bid for the chancellery with co-leader Annalena Baerbock, were in third place triggering celebration among supporters..

The election is the first since Germany was reunified in 1990 that Merkel was not a candidate.

She will remain as a caretaker leader until a new government is in place.

Armin Laschet, who outmanoeuvred a more popular rival to secure the nomination of Merkel’s conservatives, had struggled to motivate the party’s base.

“Of course, this is a loss of votes that isn’t pretty,” Laschet admitted.

The results looked set to be worse than the 31 percent recorded in 1949, but Laschet added that with Merkel stepping down after 16 years in power, “no one had an incumbent bonus in this election.”

Berlin-based political analyst Olaf Boehnke said the results were a “very serious defeat” for the conservative bloc, describing Laschet as a “weak” candidate.

The party will meet later on Monday to decide who will lead the party in the Bundestag, the German parliament.

“That will be the first indicator for us to see if Amin Laschet will be in any important position in the CDU or not,” he told Al Jazeera.

Armin Laschet, the CDU candidate for chancellor, admitted that the result was not “pretty”. He was hoping to replace Angela Merkel (right) who is stepping down after 16 years in power [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]

It was a disappointing night for CDU supporters with the conservatives turning in their worst performance since 1949 [Ina Fassbender/AFP]