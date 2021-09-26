Polls in Germany have closed in one of the most unpredictable elections in its recent history, with Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats in a tight race for her crown as she prepares to leave the political stage.

Tens of millions of voters headed to polling stations on Sunday to determine the country’s next government and the chancellor who will lead it.

Voting ended at 16:00 GMT with exit polls showing a neck-and-neck race between Merkel’s Christian Democrats and rival Social Democrats.

The election is the first since the county reunified in 1990 that Merkel will not run in as a candidate.

JUST IN: The first exit polls for #btw21 are in and show the CDU/CSU and SPD in a dead heat: pic.twitter.com/EeiQJ6B73R — DW News (@dwnews) September 26, 2021

After 16 years in the chancellery, the woman who became the defining European leader of her era, will step aside once a new government is formed.

SPD Secretary-General Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday his party had a mandate to form a coalition after exit polls showed the SPD neck and neck with Merkel’s conservative bloc.

“The SPD has the mandate to govern. We want Olaf Scholz to be chancellor,” said Klingbeil shortly after first exit polls. He said the exit polls put the SPD ahead.

An exit poll for broadcaster ARD showed SPD and conservatives tied while other polls showed SPD marginally ahead.

Berlin is currently governed by a coalition government led by the SPD along with the hard-left Die Linke (The Left) and the Greens.

More to follow.