Live
News

Ex-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier announces French presidential bid

Barnier, a 70-year-old former French foreign minister, could attract support from the pro-European, centre-right electorate.

Barnier says he want to to be president of a 'reconciled' France [File: Reuters]
Barnier says he want to to be president of a 'reconciled' France [File: Reuters]
27 Aug 2021

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, has said he will participate in his centre-right camp’s probable primaries for next year’s French presidential election, joining an already crowded field of candidates.

“In these dark times, I took the decision to run for the French presidency, to be president of a reconciled France,” Barnier told TF1, France’s most-watched TV channel on Thursday.

In February, Barnier set up a political faction under the “Patriot and European” name, triggering rumours of a bid in next year’s election.

Less than a year before the April 10 first round of the presidential election, none of the former mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties, which were shut out by centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory in 2017, have chosen a candidate.

Opinion polls show that French far-right politician Marine Le Pen is likely to face Macron again in the 2022 presidential final-round vote.

Barnier, a 70-year-old former French foreign minister, is being closely watched by Macron’s camp as he could attract support from the pro-European, centre-right electorate the president is targeting.

The chances of the centre-right camp qualifying for the second round of the presidential election hinge on it unifying behind one candidate.

Xavier Bertrand, who leads the northern region of Hauts-de-France, currently has the highest poll ratings among the mainstream centre-right candidates who have declared for the presidency.

But he has until now ruled out participation in any kind of primaries, which still have to be defined and may not even take place.

France’s main centre-right party, (LR), said this summer it would wait until September 25 to decide on the way it will select its candidate for the presidential election.

Valerie Pecresse, another former minister and current head of the wealthy Ile-de-France region, has promised to take part in centre-right primaries as well as two other LR officials. Others, like Senator Bruno Retailleau and Laurent Wauquiez, another regional leader, might still enter the fray.

Source: Reuters
More from News

Iraqis who worked with US fear for the future amid Afghan chaos

US Army veteran Spencer Sullivan, right, and Abdulhaq Sodais, who served as his translator, look at images taken in Afghanistan [Peter Dejong/AP]

Cuba to recognise, regulate cryptocurrency

Latin American countries have increasingly eyed cryptocurrencies to evade remittance costs and restrictions [File: Ramon Espinosa/AP]

‘In the eye of chaos’: Lebanon’s security chief issues warning

Foreign donors say they will provide assistance once a government is formed that embarks on reforms to address the root causes of the economic meltdown [File: Anwar Amro/AFP]

Pakistan chemical factory fire kills more than a dozen workers

At least 15 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed [File: Fareed Khan/AP]
Most Read

Taliban planning ‘inclusive caretaker gov’t’ in Afghanistan

Taliban members attending the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings

Injured Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital in Kabul [Stringer/Reuters]

What do we know about ISKP?

A video grab from an undated video show late ISKP leader Hafiz Saeed, centre, at an undisclosed location near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Saeed was killed on July 10, 2015, in Nangarhar, the Afghan government said [EPA/TTP handout]

13 US military personnel killed in attacks at Kabul airport

Afghans struggle to reach foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country [Akhtar Gulfam/EPA-EFE]