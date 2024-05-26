Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live news: Hamas claims capture of Israeli troops
Hamas fighters ‘lured a Zionist force’ into a tunnel and ‘killed, wounded, and captured’ an unidentified number in northern Gaza’s Jabalia camp, spokesman says.
- Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida says Hamas fighters “lured a Zionist force” into a tunnel and “killed, wounded, and captured” an unidentified number in northern Gaza’s Jabalia camp. The Israeli military denied the claim.
- Hamas official Osama Hamdan said there was no need for new negotiations with Israel, saying such talks only give the Israeli military “more time to continue the aggression” in Gaza.