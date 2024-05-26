Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 821

Here is the situation on Sunday, May 26, 2024:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on an official visit to Uzbekistan, where he will meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other top officials.

The war in Ukraine will be on the agenda as French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Germany on Sunday for a three-day state visit, followed by a bilateral cabinet meeting between the European Union’s two biggest powers.

France, which has nuclear weapons, has pushed for a more self-reliant Europe on defence matters and has been aggrieved by Germany’s decision to buy mostly US gear for its European Sky Shield Initiative air defence umbrella.

Germany says there is no credible alternative to the US military umbrella and that Europe does not have time to wait for a home-grown defence industry to be prepared for threats such as Russian hostility.

Lithuania holds presidential elections on Sunday, with incumbent Gitanas Nauseda anticipated to win after a campaign dominated by security concerns in the post-Soviet state. The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Like other countries in the region, the NATO and EU member worries it could be Moscow’s next target.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is set to travel to Portugal on Tuesday, after his planned visit to Spain, according to news reports, as Kyiv seeks to reinforce support from Europe amid a more aggressive military push by Russia.

The Group of Seven will explore ways to use the future income from frozen Russian assets to boost funding for war-torn Ukraine, finance chiefs from the G7 industrial democracies said, but offered no details of how to do so. The G7 and its allies froze between $300bn and $350bn of Russian financial assets, such as major currencies and government bonds shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

President Joe Biden reiterated his position that he does not intend to send troops to Ukraine, praising the US leadership in an address to the graduating class of the prestigious West Point Military Academy.