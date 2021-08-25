Live
News|Climate Change

Tourist sites threatened by raging US wildfires

The Caldor Fire in California and Greenwood Lake Fire in Minnesota are fuelled by climate change, a new report concludes.

The CalFire firefighter Dylan Speer shoots a flare gun during backfire operations to slow the spread of the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, California, US, August 22, 2021 [Fred Greaves/Reuters]
The CalFire firefighter Dylan Speer shoots a flare gun during backfire operations to slow the spread of the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, California, US, August 22, 2021 [Fred Greaves/Reuters]
25 Aug 2021

Enormous wildfires in California and Minnesota are forcing tourists to change their plans in two US vacation spots as a new study blames climate change for creating conditions that fuel the massive blazes.

The wildfire has already gutted hundreds of homes and is advancing towards the resort cities of Lake Tahoe as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames. On Wednesday, the Caldor Fire was less than 32km (20 miles) east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line.

The Caldor Fire in California  is “knocking on the door” of the Lake Tahoe basin, state fire chief Thom Porter said this week, causing ash to rain down and forcing tourists inside to avoid the unhealthy air.

The blaze has scorched more than 510sq km (197sq miles) and destroyed at least 461 homes since August 14 in the Sierra Nevada southwest of the lake. It was 11 percent contained and threatened more than 17,000 structures.

Although there were no evacuations ordered for Lake Tahoe, it was impossible to ignore a blanket of haze so thick and vast that it closed schools for a second day in Reno, Nevada, which is about 100km (60 miles) from the fire.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Casino is shrouded in smoke as face mask-wearing pedestrians cross the street at the California-Nevada line, August 24, 2021 [Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo]

Meanwhile, US Forest Service officials have extended the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as Minnesota’s largest wildfire doubled in size.

The Greenwood Lake fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota grew to about 77sq km (30sq miles) on Monday, and four new smaller fires ignited within the BWCA.

Officials decided to keep the popular forest closed another week, until September 3, dealing a blow to tourists who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses in the one-million-acre wilderness.

Several fires caused by lightning have burned in the wilderness during this summer’s drought conditions, while the Greenwood Lake Fire has forced the evacuation of about 280 homes and cabins since it was spotted August 15 about 24km (15 miles) southwest of the town of Isabella.

Climate change as culprit

The effects of climate change have fuelled more wildfires during the past 30 years, according to scientists, as warmer and drier conditions will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive.

“Climate change is causing an increase in temperatures, and that increase in temperatures is causing a serious drying trend out in the west,” said Kaitlyn Weber, a data analyst whose group, Climate Central, released a report this week on climate change and fires.

“It’s greatly increasing the risk of more severe wildfires,” Weber told the Reuters news agency.

Climate scientist Michael Wehner said such increases in fire risk have not been limited to the western United States, with countries such as Greece, Turkey, Spain and France now seeing consecutive damaging fire seasons.

US states further east may also find themselves at growing risk, said Wehner, one of the lead authors of an August report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Minnesota’s Greenwood Fire, for instance, has charred nearly 8,100 hectares (20,000 acres) during the past 10 days.

“I would expect that there’s an increase for fire risk throughout the mid-latitudes,” Wehner said. “The dry climates are always more at risk for these types of things, but you can have forest fires in the eastern United States.”

Weber, of Climate Central, said that as climate change drives hotter temperatures in many states, fires are also becoming a risk in more places.

The report is “kind of a warning sign that we really need to pay attention to that”, she said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Iran’s parliament approves President Raisi’s conservative cabinet

Iran&#39;s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks before parliament to defend his cabinet selection in the capital Tehran on August 21, 2021 [Atta Kenare/AFP]

South Africa’s economy is $37B bigger than previously thought

South Africa&#39;s statistics office altered its methodology for calculating data by including new sources of information, changing the reference year to 2015 from 2010, and refining its classification of activities to better reflect the structure of the economy [File: Bloomberg]

Biden to host summit with tech moguls on combating cyberattacks

Cyberattacks have become increasingly sophisticated and complex in recent years, and the administration of United States President Joe Biden said it is eager to work with tech and private-sector firms to help combat cybercrime [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Benin confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak

Cases have also been detected this year in several West African nations, including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Togo. In this file photo from 2007, a Togolese poultry farmer cares for his animals [File: Emile Kouton/AFP]
Most Read

UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

Afghans walk through a fenced corridor to enter Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman [AFP]

Banks in Kabul reopen, drawing crowds of cash-starved Afghans

Financial institutions in Kabul largely shut on the afternoon of August 15, just before the former President Ashraf Ghani fled and the Taliban arrived in the capital [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

Infographic: Lebanon is about to run out of water