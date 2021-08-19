Live
News

Hezbollah says Iranian fuel oil ship to sail to Lebanon in hours

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warns Israel and the US against attacking the ship, which is considered Lebanese soil.

Hezbollah has said it was working to bring fuel from Iran as Lebanon struggles with crippling power and gasoline shortages [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Hezbollah has said it was working to bring fuel from Iran as Lebanon struggles with crippling power and gasoline shortages [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
19 Aug 2021

A shipment of Iranian fuel oil will be setting sail for Lebanon, organised by the Lebanese group Hezbollah which has warned its US and Israeli adversaries the ship will be considered Lebanese soil as soon as it sails.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that further ships would follow to help the Lebanese people who are enduring crippling fuel shortages as a result of the country’s two-year-long financial meltdown.

“We don’t want to get into a challenge with anyone, we don’t want to get into a problem with anyone. We want to help our people,” Nasrallah said. “I say to the Americans and the Israelis that the boat that will sail within hours from Iran is Lebanese territory.”

“God willing, this ship and others will arrive safely,” Nasrallah said, in a televised address commemorating Ashura, when Shia Muslims mark the death of the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Hussein in battle in 680.

Nasrallah, whose armed group was founded in 1982, did not say where or when the ship would arrive, saying this would be discussed when it reached the Mediterranean.

In April, Reuters reported that Hezbollah was preparing fuel storage space in Syria as part of its efforts to deal with the financial crisis in Lebanon, citing senior officials familiar with the efforts.

The group has fighters and influence in neighbouring Syria, where Hezbollah has fought in support of President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war.

Hoarding fuel and gas

Lebanon’s army seized fuel from petrol stations on Saturday to curb hoarding amid crippling shortages, as the central bank chief stood firm on his decision to scrap fuel subsidies.

Compounding the country’s crisis, a top private hospital said it may have to close due to power outages caused by shortages of diesel, warning this could cause hundreds of deaths.

Foreign currency reserves are rapidly depleting, forcing the central bank to scale down funding for imports in an effort to shore up the little money Lebanon has left.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, and 78 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

First COVID case reported in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic village

Athletes participating in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture [STR/JIJI Press/AFP]

Apple urged to drop plans to scan iMessages, images for sex abuse

The largest campaign to date over an encryption issue at a single company was organised by the US-based Center for Democracy and Technology [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Infographic: Afghanistan’s flags over the years

Photos: Tensions in quake-hit Haiti grow as more than 2,000 die

Men carry the body of a victim of Saturday&#39;s magnitude 7.2 quake for burial, in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Biden says US troops will stay in Kabul to get all Americans out

Commanding General US Central Command Kenneth F McKenzie, centre, tours an evacuation control center [1st Lt Mark Andries/US Marine Corps]

The history of the Taliban

Last Sunday, they entered the presidential palace, retaking Afghanistan 20 years after they were driven out of power [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Ghani denies taking large sums of money as he fled Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on Kabul [File: Stringer/Reuters]