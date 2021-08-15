Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon’s Akkar, at least 20 killed

Lebanese Red Cross says its teams have transported 20 dead bodies and seven injured people to hospitals in Akkar.

At least 20 people have been killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

The explosion occurred early on Sunday and videos shared on social media showed a large fire at the blast site.

“Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area,” the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter.

⚠️Major Incident⚠️: 22 teams from the #Lebanese_Red_Cross are responding to an explosion of a fuel tanker in #Akkar. Our teams are working on transporting the wounded and the dead bodies to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/Yg0vVTTDBX — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 15, 2021

Lebanon is currently experiencing a severe fuel shortage and the past week has seen multiple incidents of tankers being hijacked.

Hospitals have warned that they are low on fuel and may be forced to shut down.

“The Akkar massacre is no different from the port massacre,” said former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Twitter, referencing an explosion at Beirut’s port one year ago, and calling on Lebanese officials including the president to take responsibility and resign.

Hariri is the leading Sunni Muslim politician, the dominant religion in Lebanon’s north, and has been in open opposition to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Gebran Bassil, who heads the party founded by Aoun, wrote on Twitter that “our hearts are with families in Altalil and Akkar tonight.”