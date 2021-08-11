Live
Germany arrests British diplomat suspected of spying for Russia

German authorities say the man is suspected of passing documents to Russian intelligence in exchange for cash.

A British flag flutters on the roof of the British embassy in Berlin. [File: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
11 Aug 2021

German police have arrested a British national who worked at the United Kingdom’s embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, according to prosecutors.

German prosecutors said in a statement that the man’s apartment and workplace had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.

The statement added that the suspect, identified only as David S, “on at least one occasion passed on documents he acquired as part of his professional activities to a representative of Russian intelligence”.

“The accused received a cash payment in an unspecified amount in return,” it said.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities.

More details soon. This is a developing story. 

Source: News Agencies

