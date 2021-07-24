Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Syria: Ministry

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers were killed and two injured in attack on armoured vehicle in northern Syria.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded in an attack on their armoured vehicle in northern Syria, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire.

“Our punitive fire against terrorist positions is continuing,” a statement shared on Twitter said.

It said the attack was in the region where Turkey launched the cross-border “Euphrates Shield” operation in 2016 to drive away ISIS (ISIL) fighters and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Media reports said the attack was in the al-Bab area. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Ankara considers the YPG, which forms the backbone of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a “terrorist” group linked to Kurdish separatist group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), inside Turkey.

PKK is designated as a “terrorist group” by the United States and the European Union.

More to follow…