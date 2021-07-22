Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Homs: Report

Homs province is next to Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia Hezbollah group holds sway in border areas.

Syria’s air defences have intercepted an Israeli attack on the al-Qusayr area in Homs, Syrian state media reported.

A Syrian military source said in a statement on Thursday there was some material damage from the raid but no casualties.

The Israeli military said it had no comment.

On Monday, Syria said it had intercepted an attack on Aleppo.

Homs province adjoins Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia Hezbollah group holds sway along the rugged border area.

Western intelligence sources have said Israel’s stepped-up raids on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States.

The attacks are also part of an anti-Iran policy that over the past two years has sought to undermine Iran’s extensive military power without starting a significant increase in hostilities.