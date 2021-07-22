Live
News|Syria's War

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Homs: Report

Homs province is next to Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia Hezbollah group holds sway in border areas.

Western intelligence sources have said Israel's stepped-up attacks on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]
Western intelligence sources have said Israel's stepped-up attacks on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]
22 Jul 2021

Syria’s air defences have intercepted an Israeli attack on the al-Qusayr area in Homs, Syrian state media reported.

A Syrian military source said in a statement on Thursday there was some material damage from the raid but no casualties.

The Israeli military said it had no comment.

On Monday, Syria said it had intercepted an attack on Aleppo.

Homs province adjoins Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia Hezbollah group holds sway along the rugged border area.

Western intelligence sources have said Israel’s stepped-up raids on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States.

The attacks are also part of an anti-Iran policy that over the past two years has sought to undermine Iran’s extensive military power without starting a significant increase in hostilities.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Olympics face heat from broiling Tokyo summer

The sun beats down on the Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the field is prepared for softball competition [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]

Myanmar women give birth in jungle as military lies in wait

[JC/Al Jazeera]

Major drug companies reach landmark $26bn US opioid settlement

Under the settlement proposal, the three largest US drug distributors - McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen - are expected to pay a combined $21bn, while drugmaker Johnson & Johnson would pay $5bn [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

Harvey Weinstein, 69, arrives in a wheelchair to an arraignment hearing on July 21 in Los Angeles [KABC/Pool via AP Photo]
Most Read

Taliban seek to cut off Afghan population centres: Top US general

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, right, described the situation in Afghanistan at a press briefing at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin [Kevin Wolf/AP Photo]

Why are Facebook and Amazon afraid of Lina Khan?

Since Lina Khan was named Federal Trade Commission chair by United States President Joe Biden in mid-June, two tech giants — Amazon and Facebook — have filed petitions to have her recused from decisions concerning them [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via AP]

Deaths in flooded subway as torrential rain hits central China

People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China&#39;s central Henan province [AFP]
OPINION

The US embargo on Cuba has failed

Police scuffle and detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]