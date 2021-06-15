Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Gaza: Protests against Israeli far-right march through Jerusalem

Hundreds in the besieged enclave rally against so-called ‘March of the Flags’ taking place in occupied East Jerusalem.

Protesters in Gaza City wave Palestinian flags while marching past a building destroyed by an Israeli air raid last month [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Protesters in Gaza City wave Palestinian flags while marching past a building destroyed by an Israeli air raid last month [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
15 Jun 2021
|
Updated
24 minutes ago

Hundreds of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have protested against a “provocative” march by Israeli far-right nationalists through occupied East Jerusalem.

Tuesday’s so-called “March of the Flags”, which marked the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern part, came as tensions remain high over Israel’s planned forced displacement of Palestinian families from the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The march posed a test for Israel’s fragile new government as well as the tenuous truce that ended last month’s 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza, while killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children. At least 13 people in Israel, including two children, were killed by rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

Ahead of the march, Israeli police forcibly removed dozens of Palestinians from outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate. At least 17 Palestinians were arrested and 33 others were wounded as Israeli police fired stun grenades in the surrounding areas of Damascus Gate.

Hundreds of Jewish ultranationalists participating in the march were heard chanting “Death to Arabs” in Hebrew. In another anti-Palestinian chant, they yelled: “May your village burn.”

Palestinians say such chants are heard every year during the march.

In Gaza City, some demonstrators burned pictures of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as his recent successor, Naftali Bennett, while members of various Palestinian factions delivered speeches.

“Protesters marched through areas that have been brutally bombarded during the last war,” Al Jazeera’s Youmna al-Sayed, reporting from Gaza, said.

Ismael Radwan, an official with Hamas, the group that runs the Strip, said the Jerusalem march “provoked the feelings of our Palestinian people”.

“We hold the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of its crimes,” Radwan said. “All options are open to respond to the crimes of the occupation,” he added.

Hamas gaining popularity

Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank had also called for a “Day of Rage” against the march. Last month, Israeli crackdowns on protesters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound left hundreds of Palestinians wounded.

“This is a provocation of our people and an aggression against our Jerusalem and our holy sites,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said of the march on Monday.

Meanwhile, a new poll released on Tuesday found a dramatic surge in Palestinian support for Hamas following last month’s war on Gaza.

The scientific poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research also found plummeting support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is seen internationally as a partner for reviving the long-defunct peace process.

The poll found that 53 percent of Palestinians believe Hamas is “most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people”, while only 14 percent prefer Abbas’s Fatah party.

The poll also found that 77 percent of Palestinians believe Hamas emerged as a winner, with nearly as many saying that it fought the war to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites, rather than as part of an internal struggle with Abbas’s Fatah party.

The pollsters held face-to-face surveys with 1,200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza last week, with a 3 percentage point margin of error.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

EXTERNAL LINK

Gaza: The families left behind

Personal accounts from family members who lost loved ones during Israel’s latest assault that killed at least 256 people

15 Jun 2021
More from News

Weinstein can be extradited to LA for sex assault charges: Judge

Harvey Weinstein departs New York Criminal Court following jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in New York City, New York, on February 21, 2020 [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Algeria’s FLN wins most seats in parliament

The opposition Hirak movement had called for a boycott of the elections [Anis Belghoul/AP Photo]

Could ICC hold Duterte accountable for Philippines’ war on drugs?

US police shooting of Black man in Georgia echoes Breonna Taylor

Daphne Bolton poses for a portrait holding a photograph of her brother Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a Black man was to death by a Cobb County Sheriff&#39;s Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December [File: Chris Carlson/AP Photo]
Most Read

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, donates another $2.7B

Scott, who is worth almost $60bn, has donated to 286 organisations from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre to racial equity funds in philanthropy and journalism [File: Jorg Carstensen/AFP/Getty Images]

Ilhan Omar may face censure for words on Israeli war acts

Representative Ilhan Omar is being targeted by Republicans with a censure resolution [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Global warming may have already passed irreversible tipping point

Scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]

China tells NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, and U.S President Joe Biden, centre, pose with other leaders during a family picture at the NATO headquarters where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia [Jacques Witt, Pool via AP]