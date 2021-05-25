Live
News|Business and Economy

Protests in Oman over economy, jobs continue for third day

Protesters stage sit-ins in several cities as Oman’s ruler promises to address grievances.

The economy of Oman, a relatively small energy producer with high levels of debt, is vulnerable to swings in oil prices and external shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic [Screengrab]
The economy of Oman, a relatively small energy producer with high levels of debt, is vulnerable to swings in oil prices and external shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic [Screengrab]
25 May 2021

Groups of Omani protesters demanding jobs have gathered in several cities for the third consecutive day in the biggest challenge yet for the Gulf state’s new ruler.

Social media postings showed a group of protesters holding a sit-in under a bridge in the northern city of Sohar on Tuesday. Other protests were reported in Rustaq, Nizwa and Sur.

Videos and photos showed security forces serving water to protesters, a change of approach from Monday’s demonstrations when police fired tear gas to disperse gatherings and arrested protesters.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who acceded to the throne last year after the death of Sultan Qaboos, has had to bring in austerity measures to ease pressure on public finances at a time of low oil prices.

The government did not comment on Tuesday’s protests. Oman’s state television showed the sultan chairing a meeting on youth employment.

“The youth are the nation’s wealth, its unfailing resource … we will make sure we listen to them, sense their needs, interests and aspirations,” Sultan Haitham said.

The economy of Oman, a relatively small energy producer with high levels of debt, is vulnerable to swings in oil prices and external shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests follow the introduction last month of a value-added tax (VAT) for the first time, one of a series of reforms aimed at ensuring the sultanate’s financial sustainability.

As part of legislation introduced to give citizens preference over foreigners in both the public and private sectors, Oman ordered state-owned companies in April 2020 to accelerate the process of replacing foreign staff with Omani nationals.

The finance ministry gave public sector companies until July 2021 to draw up timetables to appoint Omanis in place of foreign staff, including in managerial positions.

Foreigners make up more than 40 percent of Oman’s population of 4.6 million, and have played a major role in the Gulf state’s development for several decades.

 

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Russia’s Navalny says he faces three new criminal probes

Moscow has severely curtailed Navalny’s opposition movement since he was arrested and imprisoned earlier this year [File: Andrey Borodulin/AFP]

Unruly skies: Union chief highlights airline passenger misconduct

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth last week during an assault by a passenger, according to a union president in the United States [File: Sue Ogrocki/AP]

Bitcoin slides again as Musk U-turn continues to weigh

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were hammered this month after Tesla chief Elon Musk disparaged Bitcoin&#39;s carbon footprint [File: Susan Walsh/AP]

Concrete walls and drones: Greek plans for refugee camps decried

High walls are bring built around refugee camps, a move Greece claims is for security purposes [Alexandros Avramidis/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Netanyahu promises ‘very powerful’ response if ceasefire broken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Alex Brandon/AP]

Mali’s former coup leader takes power after president’s arrest

Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita led a coup in Mali in August [File: Malik Konate/AFP]

Hamas rejects Belarus claim over plane bomb threat

Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false [Andrius Sytas/Reuters]

Palestinian man killed by Israeli undercover unit in West Bank

Ahmad Jamil Fahd was shot by an undercover Israeli unit posing as Arabs in Ramallah on Tuesday [Twitter]