Live
News|Protests

Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response

24 May 2021

Scattered protests in Oman over layoffs and poor economic conditions have drawn a massive police presence in at least one city in the sultanate, with protesters throwing stones at one point and police firing tear gas.

Videos posted to social media showed several dozen Omanis in the city of Sohar trailed by a long line of riot police vehicles on Monday. Other images appear to showed a line of police in riot gear near a government labour office in the city, 200km (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat.

Other images appear to showed Omanis fleeing and others being arrested. The images correspond to known landmarks around Sohar, the first major city people enter in the sultanate after coming over the border from the neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Similar scattered protests on Sunday brought another mass police presence, activists said online. That demonstration was acknowledged by Oman’s labour ministry in a tweet, which said it was aware of people gathering there to try to “find new job vacancies and to solve the problems of those who were fired”.

It was not immediately clear if there had been a major layoff in Sohar, which is home to a key port, as well as plants producing aluminium and steel.

First major unrest

Oman’s tightly controlled private media, as well as its state news agency and television broadcaster, did not immediately report on the protest. The Royal Oman Police did not acknowledge making any arrests.

Oman’s information ministry and the Omani embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The demonstrations mark the first major unrest for Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, who took over in January 2020 after the death of the long-ruling Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Oman faces billions of dollars in looming loan repayments, including to China, and needs even more money as its youthful population seeks jobs and its government is unable to afford the cradle-to-grave benefits given in other Gulf Arab nations.

Source: AP
More from News

West weighs action after Belarus diverts plane, arrests reporter

Belarus forced the Ryanair flight from Greece, to Lithuania, to land in Minsk on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet in response to an alleged bomb threat [Andrius Sytas/Reuters]

Japan opens mass vaccination sites for elderly ahead of Olympics

People gather to receive coronavirus vaccines at a newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Toyoake City, Aichi prefecture on [Jiji press/ AFP]

Root causes of Israel-Palestine conflict must be addressed: UNRWA

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks during a press conference at the UN compound in Gaza City on May 23, 2021. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP)

Photos: Death and despair as African migrants arrive in Spain

Spanish soldiers clash with migrants near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Most Read

World reacts to plane ‘hijacking’, arrest of journalist

Roman Protasevich, 26, worked for Poland-based online news service NEXTA. Picture taken April 10, 2017 [Stringer/ Reuters]

China crackdown forces crypto mining operators to end operations

China lost its position as a global crypto trading centre after it banned crypto exchanges in 2017 [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

As US pulls back in MENA, China, Russia may step in: General

US Central Command chief warns Russia and China will fill the gap as American forces disengage [File: Maya Alleruzzo/AP]

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds as UN launches Gaza aid appeal

People pass a rubble heap beside a building previously destroyed by an Israeli air-strike [John Minchillo/AP Photo]