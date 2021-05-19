Live
News|Politics

China says US threatens peace as warship crosses Taiwan Strait

USS Curtis Wilbur sailed through Strait on Tuesday in what the US described as a ‘routine’ transit.

The USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) traversed the Taiwan Strait as part of routine operations, according to the US Navy [Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth/Courtesy of US Navy]
The USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) traversed the Taiwan Strait as part of routine operations, according to the US Navy [Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth/Courtesy of US Navy]
19 May 2021

China has accused the United States of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a US warship again sailed through the seas that separate Taiwan and its giant neighbour.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said in a statement on its website. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.”

A spokesman for China’s Eastern Theatre Command expressed strong opposition to the passage on Wednesday, which comes amid heightened tensions between the two powers.

“The US actions sends the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, deliberately disrupting the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

Chinese forces tracked and monitored the ship throughout its voyage, he added.

China believes Taiwan’s democratically elected government is bent on a formal declaration of independence for the island, a red line for Beijing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says they are already an independent state called the Republic of China, the island’s formal name.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the destroyer had sailed in a southerly direction through the strait and the “situation was as normal”.

The US Navy has been conducting such operations every month or so. The 7th Fleet is based in Japan.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its most important international backer and a substantial seller of arms.

Military tension between Taiwan and Beijing has spiked over the past year, with Taipei complaining of China repeatedly sending its air force into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

Some of those activities can involve multiple fighters and bombers.

China has said its activities around Taiwan are aimed at protecting China’s sovereignty. Taiwan’s government has condemned China’s manoeuvres as intimidation.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Galapagos Islands iconic Darwin’s Arch collapses into sea

The Darwin Arch in the Galapagos after it collapsed due to what environmental officials said was &#39;natural erosion&#39; [Hector Barrera/Ecuador&#39;s Ministry of Environment via AFP]

Paris summit mobilises finance, vaccines for Africa ‘New Deal’

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a joint news conference with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Senegal&#39;s President Macky Sall and African Union President and President of Congo Democratic Republic Felix Tshisekedi at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris [Ludovic Marin/Reuters]

Anti-Asian hate crimes bill passes US Congress

Representative Grace Meng was the lead sponsor of anti-Asian hate crime legislation in the House of Representatives [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]

US’s Pelosi calls on world leaders to boycott China 2022 Olympics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, on Tuesday urged heads of state around the world to shun the games [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel continues Gaza air raids as calls for ceasefire grow: Live

Palestinians stand behind tyres during a protest near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]

Mapping Israeli occupation

Why is the US unequivocal in its support for Israel?

Then-US Vice President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters]

How much lower could Bitcoin go?

Bitcoin is still up more than 300 percent since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class [File: Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images/AFP]