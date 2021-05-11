Live
News|Energy

First large-scale US offshore wind farm receives federal approval

Vineyard Wind project, part of Biden administration goals, could see up to 84 turbines offshore from Martha’s Vineyard.

Three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, the nation's first offshore wind farm, on August 15, 2016 [File: Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]
Three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, the nation's first offshore wind farm, on August 15, 2016 [File: Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]
11 May 2021

United States President Joe Biden’s administration announced final federal approval for an ambitious, first of its kind offshore wind energy project on Tuesday that would create enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.

The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha’s Vineyard near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The nearly $3bn project is a critical part of the Biden administration’s plan to develop renewable energy in the US.

The federal approval allows Vineyard Wind to install 84 or fewer turbines off the Massachusetts coast.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the approval of the largescale renewable energy project will create thousands of jobs and is a step towards Biden’s plan for 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States. The approval of this project is an important step toward advancing the Administration’s goals to create good-paying union jobs while combatting climate change and powering our nation,” Haaland said in a statement.

“Today is one of many actions we are determined to take to open the doors of economic opportunity to more Americans.”

Wind turbines operate at sunrise in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Big Spring, Texas, on February 12, 2019 [File: Nick Oxford/Reuters]
The project is a $2.8bn joint venture of Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T Pedersen called the approval “not about the start of a single project, but the launch of a new industry”.

He also said the approval “means the jobs, economic benefits and clean energy revolution” associated with the project can come to fruition.

The approval of the project, which could be completed in about two years, came after decades of debate about the sustainability of US offshore wind.

The project follows the scrapped Cape Wind project, which failed after opposition from some high-profile liberals and conservatives alike. Supporters of Vineyard Wind have said the newer project is better sited than Cape Wind, which would have been closer to shore, and that it is more in tune with today’s political climate.

But Vineyard Wind also faces opposition. Commercial fishing businesses have said the growth of offshore wind projects off the East Coast would make it difficult for them to harvest valuable seafood species such as scallops and lobsters.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA), a coalition of fishing groups and businesses, characterised the approval of the project as a sellout to multinational corporations that hope to profit on offshore wind in the US.

“For the past decade, fishermen have participated in offshore wind meetings whenever they were asked and produced reasonable requests only to be met with silence,” Annie Hawkins, RODA’s executive director, told the Associated Press.

“From this silence now emerges unilateral action and a clear indication that those in authority care more about multinational businesses and energy politics than our environment, domestic food sources, or US citizens.”

But environmental groups and clean power advocates trumpeted Tuesday’s approval. Heather Zichal, chief executive officer of the American Clean Power Association, called it an “historic day for clean energy and for our country”.

She continued: “Now is the time to push forward on offshore wind, catch up to global competitors, and decarbonise our electric grid, so that the US can deliver economic and environmental benefits to our citizens and combat climate change.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

‘Situation out of control’: More children die in Israeli attacks

Luai Humaid looks at the damage caused by Israeli air raids in Gaza [Courtesy of Hussam Salem]

The first private astronaut mission is headed for ISS next year

The Axiom Mission-1, the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, will launch as early as January 2022 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule [File: NASA via AP]

Now hiring: US job openings soar to record high of 8.1 million

Many out-of-work Americans are reluctant to take jobs in service industries that require contact with the public for fear of contracting COVID-19 [File: Keith Srakocic/AP Photo]

US imposes sanctions on seven Lebanese men connected to Hezbollah

A poster depicting Lebanon&#39;s Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah is seen in Marwahin, southern Lebanon [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Most Read

Gaza tower block collapses after Israeli strike

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Palestinians say 21 killed as Israeli air raids on Gaza continue

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Israeli air strike destroys Gaza tower block

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi tower in Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]