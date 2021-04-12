Live
News|Migration

Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to deploy troops to slow migration

Three countries reach bilateral agreements with the new Biden administration as the flow of migrants surges.

Asylum-seeking migrants crossing the border from Mexico were detained by US border patrol agents in Calexico, California on April 8 [Allison Dinner/Reuters]
Asylum-seeking migrants crossing the border from Mexico were detained by US border patrol agents in Calexico, California on April 8 [Allison Dinner/Reuters]
12 Apr 2021

Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have agreed to deploy troops to their borders to slow the movement of migrants trying to get into the United States, a Biden administration official said on Monday.

“We’ve secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border,” Tyler Moran, a special assistant to President Joe Biden for immigration policy told the MSNBC news outlet.

“That not only is going to prevent the traffickers and the smugglers, and cartels that take advantage of the kids on their way here, but also to protect those children,” Moran said.

The US Border Patrol is struggling with an increase in the numbers of people trying to cross the southwest US border because of violence, poverty, natural disasters and a lack of access to food in Central America and Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) caught 172,000 people trying to cross the border in March, a 71 percent increase over the prior month.

Most of those caught crossing were single adults and the CBP expelled 104,000 according to the latest data.

Many of those apprehended at the border, however – 19,000 in March alone – were unaccompanied children who have begun to overfill CBP detention facilities and the housing capacity of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS).

Guatemalan soldiers and police blocked hundreds of Honduran migrants from advancing north towards the US border in January [Sandra Sebastian/AP Photo]
Mexico has agreed to maintain 10,000 troops at its border, Honduras sent 7,000 troops to disperse an emerging caravan of migrants and Guatemala placed 1,500 troops on its border with Honduras, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden has proposed comprehensive immigration reform legislation to the US Congress but the bill has not been taken up for action by lawmakers. The bill would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US. Republicans and Democrats are far apart on the issue.

US Republicans and some Democrats have been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the border since he took office in January.

Biden has sought to reverse the “family separation” and “remain in Mexico” asylum policies of his predecessor in an effort to implement a more humane immigration process consistent with US law.

Republicans say Biden has encouraged a massive new inflow of migrants trying to get into the US that risks greater drug smuggling, human trafficking and more COVID-19 infections.

A Republican delegation, including US House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, talks to a law enforcement official during a tour of the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, on April 9 [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Biden last week lost one of his top experts on Central American migration. Roberta Jacobson, a former US ambassador to Mexico, who had been serving as an assistant to the president and coordinator for the southwest border will leave at the end of April.

The White House said Jacobson’s departure was “consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the administration’s first 100 days”.

The White House credited Jacobson with launching renewed efforts to address migration with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras leading in part to today’s announced troop agreements, Psaki said.

Biden has asked Vice President Kamala Harris to lead his administration’s work with those countries while Biden seeks to reverse the prior Trump administration’s dismantling of the US immigration system.

Among the steps Biden is taking are investments in the Central American countries that are the sources of most of the migration.

“We’re addressing the reasons that people are coming from the region. This is really important. If you just focus on our border, you’re not addressing why people are actually coming to our border,” Moran told MSNBC.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Duterte reappears in public, dismisses rumours of health problems

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, had been absent in public for two weeks, fuelling speculation over his health [File: Ace Morandante/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]

Chauvin judge refuses jury sequester as Minneapolis faces unrest

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin takes notes as his defence attorney Eric Nelson reads an argument to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on the 11th day of his trial in this courtroom sketch [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Protests across Pakistan after far-right Muslim leader arrested

Police officers take into custody a supporter of TLP at a protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan [/K.M. Chaudary/AP]

US State Department names its first chief diversity officer

Former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley speaks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced she would become the first chief diversity officer of the State Department, on Monday, April 12, 2021 [Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP]
Most Read

‘I just shot him’: Police say Daunte Wright shooting ‘accidental’

Authorities in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police on Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]

Iran’s nuclear sites attacked in 600 words

The interior of the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran/AFP]

Coronavirus pandemic ‘a long way from over’: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says 'people are dying - and it’s totally avoidable' [File: Fabrice Coffrini/EPA-EFE]

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]