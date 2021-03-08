Live
Judge opens door for Lula da Silva to run in Brazil in 2022

Ruling restores the former Brazilian president’s political rights, which he lost after corruption conviction.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spent 18 months in jail after a corruption conviction that has been annulled [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
8 Mar 2021

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that could allow the popular politician to run in next year’s presidential election.

In a surprise decision, Justice Edson Fachin said that a court in the southern city of Curitiba did not have the authority to try Lula on corruption charges and that he must be retried in federal courts in the capital Brasilia.

The ruling, which will be reviewed by the full Supreme Court, restored Lula’s political rights, potentially blowing open the 2022 presidential race, when right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to seek re-election.

The country’s prosecutor general’s office said it would appeal the decision, a spokesperson for Prosecutor General Augusto Aras said on Monday.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew, reporting from Rio de Janeiro, said the court’s decision does not mean Lula has been found innocent of the charges for which he was previously convicted.

“It just means that they tried him in the wrong place and he should be retried,” she said.”But that does have a big political impact because it restores his rights to run in next year’s election.”

Yanakiew said polls ahead of the last Brazilian elections showed that Lula would have won over Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s far-right president.

Brazil’s real sank approximately 1.5 percent to a fresh four-month low through 5.78 per dollar after the news. The real traded as weak as 5.7851 per dollar, its weakest since October 30.

Lula governed Latin America’s most populous country and largest economy between 2003 and 2011. He was convicted of corruption in 2017 of corruption and money laundering in the country’s biggest corruption investigation, known as “Operation Car Wash”. The former president was jailed a year later, which blocked him from running in the elections that year.

He was then released from prison in late 2019, but could not run for office due to his criminal record.

The charismatic former union leader is a polarising figure but still popular with many of the country’s poor, who credit him for bringing millions out of poverty.

Lula has maintained his innocence and said the case against him was politically motivated.

Lula is the only one of 10 potential 2022 candidates who outperformed Bolsonaro in a survey by polling company Ipec, published in newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo last week.

It found that 50 percent of the 2,002 people it interviewed “would certainly” or “could” vote for Lula, compared with 38 percent for Bolsonaro. Some 44 percent of respondents said they would never vote for Lula, while 56 percent would never vote for Bolsonaro, the poll found.

