Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Canada pausing use of AstraZeneca vaccine for those below 55

Health officials cite ‘substantial uncertainty’ around rare blood clots and say a risk assessment is under way.

A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bierset, Belgium on March 17 [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bierset, Belgium on March 17 [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
29 Mar 2021

Canada is pausing the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults below age 55, a top public health officer said on Monday, after an advisory panel cited “substantial uncertainty” around the potential risk of developing rare blood clots.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization earlier recommended a pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Canadians in that age group.

“We are acting decisively with our unified position to pause the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada in those under age 55 at this time,” Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Howard Njoo, told reporters on Monday afternoon.

“We are taking this precautionary measure while Health Canada, as the regulator, completes its updated risk-benefit analysis based on emerging data.”

Njoo said Canada has other vaccine options to inoculate its population in the meantime.

“Adults 55 years of age and older may still be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine given the increased risk of hospitalisation and death due to COVID-19 in this population and since VIPIT reports have been even rarer in that age group,” he added.

Several countries, mostly in Europe, have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears it might have caused some recipients to develop blood clots.

The British-Swedish multinational, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have sought to assure people that the vaccine is safe and that its benefits far outweigh the risks.

Last week, Health Canada also sought to reassure Canadians, saying the AstraZeneca vaccine “continues to be safe and effective” and encouraging people to get inoculated with any of the vaccines authorised for use in the country.

On Monday afternoon, the province of Quebec announced that it would temporarily suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people below 55 “until expert assessments are completed”.

Newfoundland and Labrador said it would pause its use for anyone under 55, while Prince Edward Island also said it would pause the use of the vaccine, which had been offered to residents between the ages of 18 and 29.

Canada’s drug regulator approved AstraZeneca in late February, as the government sought to boost its vaccination campaign.

The country is expected to receive 1.5 million doses of the vaccine from the United States on Tuesday, Canadian media have reported.

Health Canada said earlier on Monday that it also would require AstraZeneca to provide “a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context”.

“This information will support the ongoing evaluation of these rare blood clotting events, and allow Health Canada to determine if there are specific groups of people who may be at higher risk. Health Canada has been in discussions with AstraZeneca on this evolving issue,” it said in a statement.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

Zimbabwe's government has called on all adult residents of Victoria Falls to get inoculated [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]

US stocks hover near record highs as bank losses temper gains

Monday's movements mark the latest ebb for Wall Street, which has been mostly climbing in a series of stops and starts [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

France heightens pressure on Lebanon to form government

Le Drian is also asking European counterparts to join the push for action in Lebanon [File: Yoan V via EPA]

Blinken at UN calls for opening of border crossings for Syria aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via videoconference from Washington, on March 29 [Leah Millis/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in the Suez Canal on Monday [Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Stranded ship in Suez Canal refloated: Live news

The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in the Suez Canal in Egypt on March 29, 2021 [Suez Canal Authority/Handout/Reuters]

Who are the fighters launching attacks in northern Mozambique?

The conflict has displaced nearly 700,000 people [File: Alfredo Zuniga/AFP]

‘Tiger Cub’ stumble leaves banks with giant trading losses

Fund manager Bill Hwang's New York-based Archegos Capital Management was at the centre of an unprecedented sell-off in shares on Friday, leaving investors nervous at the start of the week [File: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg]