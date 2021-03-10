Live
News

US Senate confirms two more key Biden cabinet picks

Marcia Fudge will lead housing and urban development agency, while Merrick Garland will be US Attorney General.

President Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Marcia Fudge was confirmed by the Senate [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
President Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Marcia Fudge was confirmed by the Senate [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
10 Mar 2021

The United States Senate has voted to confirm two more of Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees, as the US president seeks to fill vacant positions in his administration and pursue his top policy priorities, including tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge was confirmed as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), giving Biden another cabinet member focused strongly on reducing economic inequalities.

US Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland will serve as US Attorney General and take over the US Justice Department, the top federal law enforcement agency responsible for protecting civil rights.

The Senate voted 66-34 in favour of Fudge’s nomination, with all Democrats and independents as well as 16 Republicans voting in favour.

Garland, who had been blocked in 2016 from becoming a US Supreme Court justice, was confirmed in a 70-30 vote.

Democrats have praised Garland, 68, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the Justice Department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump.

Even Republicans praised Merrick Garland, saying he has the right record and temperament for the to take over the US Justice Department [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]
During her confirmation hearing, Fudge, 68, had called for more housing aid to help tens of millions of people who are behind on rent and three million homeowners currently in forbearance or delinquent on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after she was confirmed – and minutes before she resigned her position in Congress – Fudge took her last vote in the House in support of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which would provide billions in housing assistance to low-income households.

The bill includes $45bn to help struggling Americans pay rent, mortgages and utilities, and place homeless people into housing. The government estimates that 12 million people owe an average of $5,800 in back rent and utilities.

“My first priority as secretary would be to alleviate that crisis and get people the support they need to come back from the edge,” Fudge told the Senate Finance Committee.

As HUD secretary, she would be responsible for distributing much of the COVID-19 housing aid.

 

Republican Senator Pat Toomey criticised some of Fudge’s past comments about Republicans, saying they could have a “toxic and detrimental impact on the working relationship that ought to be a constructive relationship” between Congress and the Biden administration.

Fudge last year had said Republicans bent on replacing late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November presidential election “are a disgrace to this nation”.

Fudge acknowledged she was not always “pitch perfect” but pledged to work with Republicans as HUD secretary.

The Senate also confirmed Michael Regan to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday evening after his nomination cleared a procedural vote earlier in the day.

Regan, who has served as North Carolina’s top environmental regulator since 2017, will help lead Biden’s efforts to address climate change and advocate for environmental justice, two of the administration’s top priorities. He is the first Black man to run the EPA.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Brazil hits new daily COVID deaths record as crisis escalates

Relatives of Luiz Alves, 63, who died from COVID-19, react at his funeral at Inhauma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 10 [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Alaska makes COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone above 16

Many states are struggling to meet the demand for vaccines, with jabs being administered according to specific criteria that include age and pre-existing medical conditions [File: Julia Rendleman/Reuters]

US imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader

A girl holds a picture of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing with his face crossed out during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, outside a UN venue in Bangkok, Thailand on February 6 [File: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]

Top US diplomat decries ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Beyenesh Tekleyohannes (C), cries in her home as a group of relatives look on in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021. - A report by Amnesty International on February 27, 2021 alleges Eritrean soldiers fighting in Tigray had killed hundreds of people in November last year in what the rights group described as a likely crime against humanity. The presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia in the Tigray conflict has been widely documented but has been denied by both countries. Tigray has been the theater of fighting since early November 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the northern region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, accusing it of attacking federal army camps. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (AFP)
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies at 56

Hamed Bakayoko, Ivory Coast's new Defense minister, talks as he Hamed Bakayoko was appointed as Ivory Coast's prime minister in July 2020 [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]

Israel arrests former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ikrima Sabri

The former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ikrima Sabri speaks during a news conference on Israeli archeological excavation under Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [File: Menahem Kahana/AFP]