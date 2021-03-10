US Congress approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives vote sends the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature, overcoming the partisan divide.

The US House of Representatives has given final approval to a $1.9 trillion emergency spending measure designed to mitigate the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic, putting the United States economy on a path to recovery.

The House voted largely along party lines to send the legislation, approved by the US Senate on March 6, to President Joe Biden, who will sign it on Friday.

One of the largest spending packages in US history, the bill authorises $1,400 direct cheques to an estimated 160 million US citizens, extends federal jobless benefits of $300 a week to 10 million unemployed workers, and provides hundreds of billions in subsidies and bailouts.

This is a developing story. More to follow.