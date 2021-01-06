Live
News|Joe Biden

Joe Biden selects judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Garland was previously nominated to the US top court but Senate Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings.

Appeals Court judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in March 2016 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Appeals Court judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after being nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in March 2016 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
6 Jan 2021

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, United States media reported on Wednesday.

The US attorney general heads the Justice Department and is the chief lawyer for the federal government.

Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Biden’s decision to select Garland was also reported by Politico, which cited two people familiar with the matter, and the news agency Reuters, which cited a Biden transition official.

In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Garland was nominated to the US Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama, while Biden was vice president, but the Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold hearings on the nomination.

Garland remains a judge for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned in 2016, refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose, but Biden may be banking on Garland’s credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure confirmation.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UK records over 1,000 daily COVID deaths, highest since April

England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week [File: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu]

Three drown, dozens missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

Travel by boat is one of the most commonly used methods of transport in DRC, with the vast country’s thousands of kilometres of waterways linking areas that are otherwise unconnected by roads [File: EPA]

Georgia’s Warnock to make history as state’s first Black senator

Political novice Raphael Warnock will become the first Black senator from Georgia [Stephen B. Morton/AP Photo]

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accuses syringe makers of COVID price gouging

'Prices soared after the Health Ministry expressed an interest in buying syringes," Bolsonaro wrote on social media [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
Most Read

Trump calls on supporters to march to the Capitol

President Donald Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence to block the election certification on Wednesday [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Pres]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

The sharp downturn in relations with its large and well-armed neighbours has forced Qatar to re-evaluate its military [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]