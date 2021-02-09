Live
News

‘They are merciless’: EU raises threat of sanctions on Russia

Warning by top EU official, who recently visited Moscow to plead for Navalny’s release, heightens West-Russia tensions.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 5, 2021 [File: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters]
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, February 5, 2021 [File: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters]
9 Feb 2021

The European Union’s top diplomat has said Russia’s government was increasingly authoritarian and showed no tolerance of democratic rule of law, warning that a new round of sanctions was a possibility.

“They are merciless,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament on Tuesday, after making a rare visit to Moscow last week to plead for the release of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

“The current power structure in Russia, combining vested economic interests, military and political control, leave no opening for democratic rule of law,” he said.

Navalny’s imprisonment has heightened tensions between Russia and the EU.

Western leaders are demanding the release of the opposition figure, and several European nations back Borrell’s threat of additional sanctions on Moscow.

EU foreign ministers will debate possible sanctions against the Kremlin on February 22 at a meeting in Brussels.

Russia-EU tensions spiked on Friday after Moscow expelled three European diplomats during Borrell’s visit, accusing them of taking part in pro-Navalny protests.

Germany, Sweden and Poland retaliated on Monday by ordering the removal of a Russian diplomat each.

The Kremlin has said it will not listen to Western criticism of Navalny’s sentencing and police action against his supporters.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday charged that Navalny’s allies were “agents of influence” of NATO and that they changed their mind about putting protests on pause after receiving instructions from the bloc’s members “on how to be ‘smarter’ about continuing the subversive work”.

Zakharova pointed to an online conference with EU, US and UK officials that Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally based outside Russia, and another associate, Vladimir Ashurkov, took part in on Monday.

Volkov said on Twitter that sanctions against individual Russian officials and tycoons were being discussed at the event.

Navalny and his team say that for the Kremlin to change its course, the West should introduce targeted sanctions against oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated on Tuesday that the Kremlin backed legislation that would hold those calling for sanctions against Russia criminally liable.

“Obviously such an initiative will enjoy massive support,” Peskov told reporters.

Navalny was arrested on arrival in Moscow in mid-January after recovering in Germany from an alleged Novichok poisoning attack the West believes was ordered by the Kremlin. Russia denies the accusations.

He was jailed for nearly three years last week for violating parole conditions of his suspended sentence while in Germany.

Call for smaller-scale demonstrations

After at least 10,000 people were arrested during the recent protests, Navalny’s team had postponed mass rallies until the spring or summer.

But on Tuesday, Volkov proposed staging courtyard protests on Sunday – a new form of rallies similar to decentralised demonstrations in neighbouring Belarus – that could help avoid detentions.

“Love is stronger than fear,” he wrote on Facebook in reference to the rallies on Valentine’s Day.

Peskov however warned that anyone violating the law would be punished.

“We will not play cat and mouse with anyone,” he said.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Iran could pursue nuclear arms, intelligence chief warns

The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi on Tuesday mark a rare occasion in which a government official said Iran could reverse its course on the nuclear programme [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

Refreshing: Coca-Cola introduces 100% recycled bottles in the US

Coca-Cola is responsible for more plastic pollution than any other company, according to the Break Free From Plastic Campaign [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Only 36% of Indian Americans think India is on the right track

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States, and turned out in huge numbers in 2019 for the Howdy Modi rally in Houston, Texas, the US [File: Daniel Kramer/Reuters]

Trump’s second impeachment trial: What to watch

Former President Donald Trump faces an historic second impeachment trial [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Most Read

The feats, fiats and failures of American news networks

During Donald Trump's presidency, the viewership and profits of US TV networks CNN, Fox News and MSNBC rose dramatically [File: Reuters/Carlo Allegri]

‘I won’t be silent’: Women in Kuwait speak out against harassment

Kuwaiti fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj, who has more than 2.5 million social media followers, sparked the campaign [Screengrab/Youtube]

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]