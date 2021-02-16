Live
News

CAR ‘militia leaders’ plead not guilty to war crimes at ICC trial

Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom accused of leading militias in widespread attacks on Muslims.

Alfred Yekatom, centre, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to attacks on Muslim civilians [File: Gael Grilhot/AFP]
Alfred Yekatom, centre, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to attacks on Muslim civilians [File: Gael Grilhot/AFP]
16 Feb 2021

Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic (CAR) have rejected all charges against them at the start of their trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, a former African football executive who prosecutors say was a senior leader of the so-called Anti-balaka militias in 2013 and 2014, and Alfred Yekatom, also known as Rambo, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to attacks on Muslim civilians.

“I do not recognise myself at all in the charges against me. I am not guilty,” Ngaissona, 53, said.

The one-time sports minister was charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, persecution and torture.

Prosecutors said Ngaissona was an integral part of the Anti-balaka movement.

“He knew the group he was helping to arm, finance, instruct and organise, known by September 2013 as the Anti-balaka, would inevitably target the Muslim civilian population of western CAR. He knew the vengeance within them,” prosecutor Kweku Vanderpuye told the court.

Yekatom, 46, faces similar charges to Ngaissona along with additional ones for his alleged use of child soldiers.

Prosecutors said Ngaissona was an integral part of the Anti-balaka movement [Koen van Weel/Pool/AFP]
Prosecutors showed messages from Facebook pages and chat message groups set up by Anti-balaka groups talking about “sacrificing” Muslims and saying they will “disappear soon”.

The trial began against a backdrop of fighting between the CAR army, backed by United Nations, Russian and Rwandan troops, and rebels from both militia groups who have formed an alliance with the aim of seizing the capital and overturning a December 27 vote won by President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

After initial criticism that its investigation into the CAR was one-sided, with only Anti-balaka leaders in the dock, the ICC in January announced it had detained alleged Seleka leader Mahamat Said Abdel Kain.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Nigeria: President Buhari names new anti-corruption chief

A former general, Buhari was first elected in 2015 promising to clean up Nigerian politics [File: Frank Augstein/Reuters]

Taliban ‘open letter’ urges US to honour Doha agreement

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony in Doha [File: Ibraheem al-Omari/Reuters]

In wake of riots, Dutch court orders gov’t to lift COVID curfew

The curfew, which allows only people with a pressing need to be outdoors between 9pm and 4:30am, was extended last week until at least March 3 [File: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]

Millions without power as deep freeze continues across US

Lia Ubidia, right, and her son, Andrew Velarde, carry groceries as they walk home through the snow Monday, February 15, 2021, in Houston [David J Phillip/AP Photo]
Most Read

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Iraqi armed group vows more attacks on ‘American occupation’

A roof damaged after a barrage of rockets hit in and near Erbil International Airport last night in Erbil, Iraq [Azad Lashkari/Reuters]

Kent variant may be 70 percent more deadly: UK study

The United Kingdom has recorded more than four million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Saudi woman handed death sentence for killing Bangladeshi maid

Bangladeshi women workers have faced torture, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation in Saudi Arabia [File: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]