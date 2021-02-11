Bayern Munich win Club World Cup for sixth trophy in a year

Pavard scored the only goal in Bayern’s win that led them to their sixth title in less than nine months.

Bayern Munich beat Tigres UANL 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar to lift their sixth title in less than nine months.

Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal of Thursday’s final in the 59th minute for the German side who were without midfielder Thomas Muller and defender Jerome Boateng for the match.

Muller was forced to sit out the final after testing positive for the coronavirus while Boateng returned to Germany for personal reasons.

Muller has scored 10 goals in the German league this season.

Bayern Munich enjoyed good support in the stands for the Club World Cup final [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera] Tigres’ supporters had little to cheer about in a disappointing show on the pitch [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera] Bayern’s win was witnessed by more than 10,000 people in the crowd, mostly fans of Al-Ahly, the Egyptian side that had won the third-place play-off, who had stayed back after the earlier match.

The German side won all domestic and European titles they were part of last year.

Hansi Flick’s men won the Champions League, Bundesliga, German Cup, UEFA Super Cup and German Super Cup last season.

Tigres, the first North American club to reach the tournament’s final, registered just a solitary shot on target compared to the German side’s nine.

This is the eighth year in a row that the Champions League winners have gone on to win the Club World Cup, as Bayern follow in the footsteps of last year’s champions Liverpool.

Earlier on Thursday, Egypt’s Al-Ahly beat Brazil’s Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties to claim third position in the tournament.