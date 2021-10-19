North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea: South Korea

The launch comes as the US and South Korea try to nudge the nuclear-armed North back to the negotiating table.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its eastern coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has said.

The JCS did not give any additional details on the latest launch, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Japan’s Coast Guard said North Korea had fired a possible missile, Reuters news agency said.

The latest launch comes as top officials from the United States and South Korea try to encourage North Korea back to stalled negotiations on its banned weapons and nuclear programmes.

“We will seek diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies,” Sung Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, said in a statement following talks with his South Korean counterpart in Washington. Intelligence chiefs from the US, South Korea, and Japan are due to meet in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss the situation with North Korea.

Negotiations on the North’s nuclear programme have been stalled since February 2019 when a summit in Vietnam between then US President Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un collapsed. A later meeting between the two men at the demilitarised zone failed to make a breakthrough.

Since then, Pyongyang has stepped up weapons testing – a move Kim has said is necessary for his country’s ‘self defence’. The country staged a series of tests last month that included what it said was a hypersonic missile.

Current US President Joe Biden reviewed North Korea policy when he took office in January and has stressed that the US is open for talks.