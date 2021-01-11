Democrats have said they will impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol Hill riot if he is not removed from office.

House Democrats have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for inciting rioters who breached the US Capitol last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that if Vice President Pence does not comply in invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, the chamber will move ahead with impeachment.

Trump remains banned from all major social media accounts in the wake of the riot, which left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Several Republicans have joined Democrats in calling for Trump’s resignation or removal, while party brass have said impeachment would sow further division.

Here’s Al Jazeera’s coverage of the US elections. This is Joseph Stepansky.

1 min ago (16:59 GMT)

Trump faces prospect of second impeachment, bar from future office

With the House formally introducing an Article of Impeachment against Trump, he now faces the prospect of being the only president in US history who has been impeached twice.

The House, which is controlled by Democrats, can vote to impeach the president with a simple majority. A trial will then be held in the Senate, and is expected to take place after Trump leaves office, although the constitutionality of such a proceeding is likely to be challenged.

In the Senate trial, a two-third vote would be needed in the 100-member chamber to convict Trump, a subsequent vote, likely to require only a simple majority, could then bar Trump from holding future federal office.

Democrats will soon have control of the Senate, with 50 seats and a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice-president elect Kamala Harris.

Read more here.

21 mins ago (16:39 GMT)

US House Democrats introduce article of impeachment against Trump

Democrats in the US House of Representatives formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for incitement to insurrection and called on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25thAmendment to remove Trump now.

The article of impeachment cites Trump’s “repeatedly issued false statements” that he lost the 2020 election “because of widespread fraud.”

Addressing a crowd of supporters in Washington on January 6, Trump said, “We won this election and won it by a landslide” and he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell”.

The Democrat-controlled House is poised to pass the article of impeachment in a vote as soon as Wednesday if Trump does not resign first, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. Democrats have suggested not sending the article to the Senate until after Biden’s first 100 days in office.

The Republican-led Senate is unlikely to take up impeachment proceedings until after Trump leaves office and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not start a trial before the president term ends. With just nine days to go until Joe Biden is inaugurated president on January 20 any Senate trial would occur later under new Democratic leadership.

The Article of Impeachment: Incitement to Insurrection, drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me & @HouseJudiciary staff, has now been formally introduced at the House pro forma session today. https://t.co/Y6ntbSXF9G pic.twitter.com/MfB4CpqC6C — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2021

38 mins ago (16:22 GMT)

House Republicans block vote on 25th amendment resolution

House Republicans blocked a Democratic request on Monday to bring up a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.

House Democrats sought agreement to immediately bring up the resolution for debate, but Republicans stopped it on a voice vote. Democrats have indicated they will seek a recorded vote on the same resolution on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will move ahead with impeachment if the 25th Amendment is not invoked.

2 hours ago (15:19 GMT)

Army investigates officer who participated in Trump rally before riot

The US Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington, DC that led up to the deadly riot in the US Capitol by supporters of Trump.

Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Captain Emily Rainey’s involvement in last week’s events in the nation’s capital, but she said she acted within military regulations and that no one in her group broke the law.

“I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Rainey said she led 100 members of Moore County Citizens for Freedom, which describes itself online as a nonpartisan network promoting conservative values, to the Washington rally to “stand against election fraud” and support Trump. She said she didn’t know of anyone who entered the Capitol and that they were headed back to their buses hours before an emergency curfew took effect.

Rainey, 30, is assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg, according to Major Daniel Lessard, a spokesman for 1st Special Forces Command. Known as PSYOPS, the group uses information and misinformation to shape the emotions, decision-making and actions of American adversaries.

Read more here.

2 hours ago (15:16 GMT)

First lady condemns Capitol violence, ‘salacious gossip’ surrounding the event

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday broke her silence on last week’s violence when rioters loyal to her husband, outgoing President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” she said in a lengthy statement. “It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence.”

She added that her heart went out to those who had died since the attack, first naming the deceased rioters and then two Capitol Police officers, one who died Thursday and one who died Saturday.

The first lady condemned the violence, but did not reference her husband’s role in riling up supporters with false claims of election fraud and egging them on to march to the Capitol, but decried “salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations” she said have surrounded the incident.

She did not specify the gossip to which she referred.

2 hours ago (15:10 GMT)

‘We’ll act with urgency’: Pelosi says House will impeach Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that the House will go ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Trump as she pushes Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office following last week’s deadly assault on the Capitol.

On Monday, Pelosi’s leadership team will seek a vote on a resolution calling on the vice president and Cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment, a constitutional provision that allows the vice president and the Cabinet to remove the president from office if they deem him unable to perform his duties.

Pence and the Cabinet would have 24 hours to act before the House would move towards impeachment.

“We will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat,” Pelosi said in a letter late on Sunday to colleagues. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”

Read more here.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 7 [Erin Scott /Reuters]