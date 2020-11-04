Live
News|Military

United States approves $600m sale of armed drones to Taiwan

The drones are the latest pieces of advanced military equipment to be sold to Taiwan in sales that have angered China.

The sale of armed MQ-9 Reaper drones, as seen in Afghanistan, is likely to anger China [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
The sale of armed MQ-9 Reaper drones, as seen in Afghanistan, is likely to anger China [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
4 Nov 2020

The United States plans to sell four armed MQ-9 Reaper drones to Taiwan, the US Department of State announced on Tuesday, in a sale that is likely to further anger China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

The $600m deal would be the first such sale since the administration of US President Donald Trump loosened US policy on the export of sophisticated and closely guarded drone technology.

The sale supports Taiwan’s “continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability”, the State Department said in a statement. It will also help maintain political stability and the military balance in the region, it added.

The State Department’s formal notification gives the US Congress 30 days to object, but that is unlikely given the broad bipartisan support in Washington for the defence of Taiwan.

The drones deal, first reported in mid-October, is the latest in a series of sales of military equipment and weapons sales to Taiwan worth about $4.2bn, which have included Harpoon anti-ship missiles, air-launched SLAM-ER cruise missiles, and mobile light rocket launchers.

“China strongly urges the US side to immediately withdraw plans of arms sales to Taiwan, cease US-Taiwan military contacts and stop selling weapons to the island,” China’s Ministry of National Defense said on October 27 after those sales were announced.

An aircrew flying an MQ-9 Reaper drone aircraft to scan fires in California [US Air National Guard/Senior Airman Crystal Housman/Handout via Reuters]
The latest sale covers four drones, ground stations, and associated surveillance and communications equipment, but not the bombs or missiles usually associated with it.

China has stepped up activities around Taiwan this year, following the re-election, by a landslide, of President Tsai Ing-wen and visits by high-ranking officials from both the US and Europe.

According to China’s state-owned Global Times, the Chinese air force sent warplanes to the Taiwan Strait on at least 25 days out of the total 31 days in October, setting a new record for frequency this year.

Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to reunify Taiwan with the mainland.

While Taiwan has for decades fallen back on US security guarantees, Washington has urged it to strengthen its own military capabilities.

Tsai said last month that the island’s government was modernising its military and improving its capacity for asymmetric warfare to “deal with military expansion and provocation from the other side of the Taiwan Strait”.

Asymmetric warfare is designed to make any Chinese attack difficult and costly, for example with smart mines and portable missiles.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

S Korean military captures N Korean who crossed border

A South Korean soldier stands guard just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Goseong, South Korea [File: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

‘AU calls on Americans to remain calm’: Best #ElectionDay tweets

After one of the most divisive campaigns in years, Americans are voting for their next president [Randall Hill/Reuters]

Iranian American Sima Ladjevardian loses congressional race

Congressman Dan Crenshaw and his election challenger Sima Ladjevardian [AFP/Sima Ladjevardian campaign]

FBI probes robocalls urging voters to ‘stay home’ on Election Day

A woman votes at James Island Charter High School on Election Day on November 3, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina [Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

Trump or Biden? Americans vote in divisive US election: Live news

A jogger carries a Vote! flag as he passes a polling station in San Antonio Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

How to follow the Electoral College as the votes come in

An election worker makes a record of a ballot pickup on November 3, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election [Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP] (AFP)

US election: What time are election results?

A man takes a selfie during a US election watch event hosted by the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on November 9, 2016. This year, the world will be watching closely to see if Donald Trump wins re-election [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]