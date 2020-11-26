Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Said al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister before he was toppled in a 1989 coup.

Sadiq al-Mahdi died three weeks after being hospitalised in the UAE [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Sadiq al-Mahdi died three weeks after being hospitalised in the UAE [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
26 Nov 2020

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has died from a coronavirus infection. He was 84.

In a brief statement, al-Mahdi’s family said he died on Thursday, three weeks after being admitted to hospital in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that brought former President Omar al-Bashir to power.

The moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under al-Bashir, and al-Mahdi remained an influential figure even after he was toppled.

Last month, al-Mahdi’s family said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and after a few days in hospital in Sudan, he was transferred to the United Arab Emirates for treatment.

In a statement, the Umma Party said al-Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan.

“We offer our condolences to the Sudanese people over his death,” the party said.

The official Sudanese news agency said al-Mahdi was “a unique figure in Sudanese politics and public life for more than 65 consecutive years, shaping events and contributing greatly to the course and development of the country”. It also lauded his commitment to democracy in Sudan.

Al-Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, following a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and al-Bashir’s rule gathered steam. His daughter Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, deputy leader of the Umma Party, was among those detained during the demonstrations.

While a successor to the party head has not yet been announced, she has been the most visible party leader in political negotiations and the media in recent years.

Opposition parties were weakened greatly under al-Bashir’s 30-year rule, and are jostling for power with the military during Sudan’s transition, making the Umma Party’s continued unity crucial to maintaining the balance of power.

After the military forced al-Bashir from power, al-Mahdi pushed for a transfer to civilian rule, warning of the risks of a counter-coup and calling for the powerful, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to be integrated.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Leader of S Korea ‘sextortion’ ring jailed for 40 years

Cho Ju-bin, who was arrested in March over the Nth Room 'sextortion' ring has been jailed for 40 years [File: Yonhap/Reuters]

India: Cyclone Nivar makes landfall bringing rains, flood

The centre of Nivar made landfall at 3:05am local time (21:35 GMT on Wednesday) near Puducherry [P Ravikumar/Reuters]

Dozens in court as Cambodia puts opposition on trial for treason

Human rights lawyer Theary Seng (centre), one of the defendants who showed up in court on Thursday, has condemned the trial as a 'political theatre' [File: Luke Hunt/AP Images]

South Korea confirms most COVID-19 cases since March

Health authorities are reviewing other options of enforcing stricter social-distancing rules nationwide as the cases continue to rise [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
Most Read

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]

Donald Trump still believes US election was ‘rigged’

Trump on Wednesday repeated many of the same debunked claims of vote fraud as he made at his last news conference on the election results, November 5, 2020 [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had sought to withdraw his guilty plea [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]